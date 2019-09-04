Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

It’s not always clear just how valuable our NHS hospital staff are although a new BBC documentary hitting the air on September 4th is about the shed some light on the matter.

The Big Hospital Experiment, which is due to air at 9 pm on BBC Two, looks to delve into the inner workings of one hospital and, through the eyes of a group of volunteers, give viewers a real insight into all that goes on inside the walls of the hospital.

The new series looks to give audience members a newfound appreciation for the work that goes on in hospitals as it details daily challenges that patients and staff face.

But which hospital is featured throughout The Big Hospital Experiment series?

What is The Big Hospital Experiment about?

The Big Hospital Experiment is set to give 14 young volunteers, aged between 18 and 23, the chance to gain first-hand experience of the medical profession at one of the country’s biggest and busiest hospitals.

The series details the frequent challenges that hospital staff face and puts the group of young volunteers truly to the test as they must face the same arduous tasks that fully trained doctors and nurses undertake each and every day.

💬"You've got to be patient, you've got to be able to empathise with that person. Put yourself in their shoes" Sneak preview for tonight's episode of #TheBigHospitalExperiment! Prepare yourself for an emotional moment between two of our volunteers & patient Eric. https://t.co/HoUFCuzYbN — University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS FT (@UHDBTrust) September 4, 2019

Where is The Big Hospital Experiment filmed?

The Big Hospital Experiment takes place at the Royal Derby Hospital in, you guessed it, Derby.

Our nervous group of volunteers will join a staff of nearly 8,000 at the Derby Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust who help run the hospital itself as well as GP surgeries and other medical facilities in the area.

The Royal Derby Hospital has a capacity of 1,100 beds according to the Trust which serves a population of over 600,000 in the Derby area.

How long is the series?

The Big Hospital Experiment is set to run for four episodes across the series.

First up is episode one which is due to broadcast at 9 pm on Wednesday, September 9th on BBC Two.

Following on from that, each of the remaining three episodes are set to hit our screens on the same day at the same time each week.

