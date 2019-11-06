Absolutely Ascot: Meet Aunt Viv - the go-to woman for all things fashion!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Absolutely Ascot was such a hit the first time around that the ITV show was renewed for season 2 in 2019!

Henry Simmons, Claudia Smith, Alfie Best and the rest of the crew all returned to screens on Sunday, September 22nd.

Thanks to its explosive nature filled with expletives and drama, the show airs at 10 pm each Sunday night.

Episode 7 helped viewers get to know one of the cast members a little better. Refusing to crack under pressure was Absolutely Ascot’s Aunt Viv.

Meet Absolutely Ascot’s Aunt Viv

Aunt Viv, or Vivienne Cooper, has been on Absolutely Ascot since series 1 aired in 2018.

Now, she’s back for the second season of the show alongside Claudia and Samson’s mum, Lee, and Angel’s mum, Simone.

Series 1 of Absolutely Ascot saw Claudia Smith mention that although she and Courtney Smith look at each other as cousins, they’re not actually related. So, it’s worth saying that Aunt Viv isn’t everyone’s aunty.

But, episode 7 saw Claudia Smith mention that Aunt Viv is actually her aunty, for reals.

Aunt Vivienne on Instagram

Of course, Aunt Viv is on Insta. The Absolutely Ascot star has around 14,000 followers and can be found under the handle @best_dressed_iver.

Aunt Vivienne often takes to social media to share a good throwback post, photos of her family, as well as snaps from the filming of Absolutely Ascot.

From the looks of her Insta page, Vivienne is a mum of two boys and is now a grandmother to a little girl.

What is Best Dressed Iver?

Best Dressed Iver is Aunt Viv’s clothing shop.

Aunt Vivienne is the woman who can do it all as she pretty much dresses everyone on the show and more!

The clothing store owner dresses girls in incredible outfits for Ascot’s Ladies Day as well as weddings, christenings and anything else you can think of.

Viv features many dresses from her shop on her Instagram page. You can visit the Best Dressed Iver website where she stocks everything from dresses to headwear, swimsuits to casual looks.

