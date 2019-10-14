Absolutely Ascot: Mia and Leah’s bitter feud spews over to Instagram!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Absolutely Ascot was a brand new reality series to our screens in 2018.

And the show, which is centred around a group of glamourous twenty-somethings, was so successful it’s back for round two.

The first series even gained a celebrity fan base with Vicky Pattison tweeting about the programme.

The show can certainly rival any other reality TV show in terms of its drama. And episode 4 of the show saw things blow up once again.

So, what’s gone down between Absolutely Ascot’s Mia and Leah? Let’s take a look…

Absolutely Ascot: What happened between Mia and Leah?

Although Mia Sully and Leah Fletcher are two members of the Absolutely Ascot cast that have never really loved each other, things have well and truly kicked off between them in series 2.

And unsurprisingly, all the drama is over men.

Series 1 of the show saw Henry Simmons in a love triangle between his ex Courtney Smith and new flame Leah Fletcher.

And now it looks like history is repeating itself as series 2 plays out.

Absolutely Ascot episode 4

Episode 4 of Absolutely Ascot saw Leah and Mia come face to face after their Marbella showdown.

While Mia and Henry were enjoying a good flirt on holiday, his ex, Leah, flew out with Ryan Paul Anthony to crash the boat party.

The whole thing ended in disaster as Leah fully lost her rag. And back in Ascot, the dust didn’t really settle.

Leah said of Henry: “He asked me out 24 hours before he went out there. I wanted to ask him what he was doing with you the night before.”

Mia said: “You kissed Alfie!” while Leah replied: “I can be friends with a man, you can’t. I f***ing ain’t kissed Alfie.”

The girls ended their argument by blaming the whole thing on Henry. Leah said:

He is the cause of all my problems.

The feud spills over to Instagram

By the looks of things, Mia and Leah’s argument hasn’t quite settled down.

They both denied having an interest in each other’s ex-boyfriends. But, in the late hours of October 13th 2019, both girls shared photos of themselves with each other’s exes.

Henry could be seen holding hands with Mia, while Leah and Alfie looked well-coordinated in her Instagram snap.

It’s Insta revenge at its finest!

