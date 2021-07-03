Celebrity Gogglebox: Who are Adam Gemili and Kadeena Cox? Get to know the sporting stars











Gogglebox is the gift that keeps on giving! The Channel 4 show has been running a whopping eight years in 2021 and it’s also been bringing viewers a Celebrity spin-off show since 2019!

Friday, June 25th saw Celebrity Gogglebox back on our screens in 2021. The Channel 4 show features a star-studded line-up including Mo Gilligan, Denise Van Outen, Martin and Roman Kemp and more! Additional celebrities have joined the cast since episode 1, so here’s more on Adam and Kadeena.

Screenshot: Kadeena Cox and Adam Gemili on Gogglebox – Channel 4

Adam and Kadeena join Celebrity Gogglebox

Celebrity Gogglebox episode 5 aired on July 2nd and brought with it some new duos and families.

The Channel 4 show introduced Jonathan Ross and his family, Martine McCutcheon and her husband Jack McManus, as well as sporting stars Adam Gemili and Kadeena Cox.

Adam and Kadeena are award-winning athletes. Kadeena is a sport cyclist while Adam is a sprinter.

While many people knew who Adam and Kadeena were, some viewers took to Twitter very confused on July 2nd: “Please tell me i’m not the only person who doesn’t have a f***ing clue who these 2 people are?“.

Celebrity Gogglebox 2021: Who are Jamie and Micah?

Meet Adam Gemili on Instagram

Adam Gemili is a 27-year-old athlete. He was born in London and has Moroccan and Iranian heritage.

Adam competed in the 2012 Olympics and the Rio Olympics in 2016.

In his younger days, he won gold at the 2013 European Under 23 Championships. He was also a World Junior Champion and played for Chelsea and Reading as a youth team footballer as per The BBC.

Adam can be found on Instagram @adamgemili with over 55k followers. The Celebrity Gogglebox star’s page is mainly made up of sports-related content, although Adam has also posted adorable family photos, snaps of himself and his girlfriend and some travelling pics!

Who is Kadeena Cox?

Another sporting star on Gogglebox, Kadeena Cox, joins Adam on the sofa.

Kadeena Cox MBE is a 30-year-old parasport athlete.

She was born in Leeds and to Jamaican parents. Kadeena won gold, silver and bronze medals at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio. She also won three gold medals in 2015 and 2017 at the World Para Athletic Championships.

Celebrity Gogglebox isn’t Kadeena’s first TV appearance as she also starred in The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off in 2018 and Robot Wars in 2016.

Follow Kadeena on Instagram @kad21 where she has around 6,000 followers. She writes in her bio that she’s a “record holder and physiotherapist“.

