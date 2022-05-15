Jaime's date with Terminal 27 worker Adam has Bling Empire fans cringing













Bling Empire is back in 2022 with a brand new season. The show is focused around the wealthy residents of LA including the likes of Christine Chui, Anna Shay, Kane Lim, Dorothy Wang and more. Eight episodes of the show dropped on Netflix on May 13th and there are shock storylines from the word go.

when it comes to fashion, there’s one Bling Empire cast member who stands out from the rest. She’s dripping Chanel, Dior, Gucci, you name it and judging by season 2, Jamie Xie’s love for clothing and shopping has landed her a date. So, let’s find out more about Adam from Bling Empire season 2.

Bling Empire | Season 2 Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 9795 Bling Empire | Season 2 Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/3Dhu8QqreKs/hqdefault.jpg 1005402 1005402 center 22403

Jaime Xie’s love life is explored in Bling Empire season 2

Twenty-three-year-old Jamie Xie is an original cast member on Bling Empire.

She and Dorothy Wang can be seen shopping and hanging out together in season 2 and Jaime says they can relate as they both had similar upbringings – a billionaire as a father.

Dorothy encourages Jaime to go on dates in season 2 and the fashionista is also hit on during a group dinner, without knowing. Sitting down for dinner with Lewis Tan, Kevin Kreider says in episode 6: “I don’t think Jaime’s been hit on enough to know Lewis is making a pass on her“.

NO WAY: Bling Empire’s Don Morris runs 28 companies but says Mimi is the real boss

Who is Adam from Bling Empire?

After Jaime dodged Lewis Tan’s flirting, she met a salesman named Adam at the Terminal 27 store in LA.

Adam, 35, says he’s a newbie at the clothing store and gives Jaime his number on a card with the note: “We look good together“.

The Bling Empire stars went on an ice cream date after a “little push” from Dorothy. Dorothy asked Adam is he was single and also discovered that he’s a Sagittarius.

Bling Empire. Jamie Xie in episode 103 of Bling Empire. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

Fans can’t believe Adam and Jaime’s date

Adam and Jaime’s date got many Bling Empire viewers tweeting. Both Jaime and Adam discovered that they had shared roots in the Bay Area. But, other than that, the rest of the conversation consisted of a fact file on Jaime’s life.

One viewer tweeted: “The Jamie and Adam date is so bad“.

Another said that Adam “couldn’t get a word in edgeways“.

Since Adam’s appearance on the show, tonnes of fans have taken to Twitter to say that Adam is their “type” and that he’s “fine“.

Adam ended up having to cut the date short and said that he “had to get going” as he had “an appointment with a friend“. His date with Jaime may not have gone to plan, but Adam can rest easy knowing that he’s now got fans all over the world thanks to the Netflix show.

OMG: We found Crystal from Bling Empire on Instagram, she’s a CEO and mom

Adam the sales person is cute #BlingEmpire — Honourable Mention Dee (@DeeApple) May 13, 2022

WATCH BLING EMPIRE ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK