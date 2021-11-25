Adam Woodyatt's weight loss explored as he enters I'm A Celebrity











Ian Beale is officially going into the I’m A Celebrity castle. Ready to take on trials and challenges and face rats, snakes and spiders in order to bag his team some dinner is one of the most famous faces of the soap world.

Trading up Albert square for Gwrych Castle in Wales is Adam Woodyatt. During his intro video, Adam said that he’d be as much use “as a chocolate teapot“. One thing it doesn’t look like Adam’s been eating is chocolate teapots as he shows off quite dramatic weight loss as he goes into the castle. So let’s find out more about the man who plays Ian Beale…

Who is Adam Woodyatt?

Adam Woodyatt is an actor best known for playing Eastenders legend Ian Beale. Adam has played the role of fish and chip shop owner Ian for 37 years in 2021.

Nowadays the Eastenders star is working in the theatre and living in a motorhome travelling up and down the UK.

The I’m A Celebrity star can be found on Instagram @adamwoodyatt with 72.5k followers.

Adam Woodyatt’s weight loss explored

In 2021, Adam looks quite different from times gone by and appears to have lost a lot of weight.

Speaking on Lorraine in 2021, Adam said the secret to his recent transformation and weight loss was simply “changing his diet“.

Judging by Adam’s Instagram page, he’s quite active, too, and enjoys a lot of cycling and fishing.

Is Adam Woodyatt returning to Eastenders?

Any Ian Beale fans may be disappointed in 2021 as Adam Woodyatt won’t be returning to Eastenders any time soon after his I’m A Celebrity appearance.

Speaking on Lorraine in 2021 he spoke of his move into theatre and revealed that his tour is set to run until April 2022.

Following I’m A Celebrity, Adam will be back to the stage before he considers whether he wants to return to Albert Square!

