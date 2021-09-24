AFAB meaning on Drag Race UK explained, Victoria Scone makes history











RuPaul’s Drag Race UK officially kicked off on Thursday, September 23rd, 2021. The BBC show aired its first episode at 7 pm and featured guest judge and comedian Matt Lucas on the panel.

Choriza May, River Medway, Victoria Scone, Veronica Green, Vanity Milan, Kitty Scott-Claus and the rest of the contestants all experienced the catwalk for the first time on Thursday. Week on week, they’ll battle it out to become the UK’s biggest drag superstar – and this year, the competition seems fierce.

What does AFAB mean?

The term ‘AFAB’ refers to gender and means ‘Assigned Female At Birth’.

This can also apply to males, ‘AMAB’ means ‘Assigned Male At Birth’.

When someone’s gender identity is different from the sex they were assigned at birth they may choose to share that they were ‘AFAB’ or ‘AMAB’.

Who is AFAB in the RPDR UK cast?

Making history in 2021, RuPaul’s Drag Race star Victoria Scone is an AFAB contestant.

Speaking in her RPDR UK intro video, she said that she is “Cardiff’s camp cabaret disco diva“.

She’s the first AFAB contestant on RPDR and said: “Here I am, making drag race ‘herstory’, some people want to put a label on it and call me an AFAB drag queen. Which stands for assigned female at birth but I am just a drag queen. Drag is for everyone.”

Victoria Scone added: “Me being here right now is political but you can just have fun with it.”

RPDR viewers express their thoughts on having an AFAB contestant

Victoria Scone is making history during RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3, and by the looks of Twitter, viewers are here for it.

One person Tweeted: “I, for one, am delighted that #RPDRUK is finally giving a platform to AFAB drag performers.“

Another said: “What are the rules regarding the gender of the applicants? Can AFAB queens, and even kings apply? #RPDRUK is a huge thing to happen within the queer community of the uk and Ireland. No matter who gets on, we’ll rally behind them“.

