Get to know Aisling and Rob from Celebrity Gogglebox SU2C











Celebrity Gogglebox is back in 2021 with a brand new episode dedicated to Stand Up to Cancer (SU2C).

The Channel 4 series has been running since 2013. The nation is well-acquainted with many of the Gogglebox families including the Siddiquis, Sophie and Pete, Giles and Mary and the rest of the gang.

However, a new Celebrity Gogglebox episode means new faces, so let’s find out more about telly-watching duo Aisling and Rob.

Who is Aisling Bea?

Born in March 1984, Aisling Bea is an Irish comedian, writer and actress.

She was born in Kildare, Ireland and she and her younger sister were raised by her mother, Helen, after her father committed suicide when Aisling was just three years old.

Aisling is 37 years old and first appeared on screen in the 2002 film The Actors.

As per IMDB, in 2020, she won a BAFTA for Breakthrough Talent for her television series This Way Up.

Gogglebox: Meet Rob Delaney

Sitting alongside Aisling is American comedian Rob Delaney. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts on January 19th, 1977.

The 44-year-old is probably most recognised for his work on comedy series Catastrophe – available on Channel 4 and Amazon Prime.

During his career, Rob has been nominated for awards including Emmys and BAFTAs. In 2016, he won the BAFTA TV Craft Awards for Best Comedy Writing.

Aisling and Rob on Celebrity Gogglebox

Friday, October 15th saw Aisling and Rob take part in a Celebrity Gogglebox special for SU2C. Suranne Jones and Adam James and Michael Sheen and Anna Lundberg also joined the Gogglebox couch for the episode.

Both the comedians have experienced loss in their lives as Aisling lost her father to suicide when she was three and Rob lost his son, Henry when he was just two years old due to a brain tumour.

Follow Rob on Instagram where he has 257k followers @robdelaney. Aisling can be found @weemissbea with 632k.

