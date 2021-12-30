Aisling Bea’s partner explored as she appears on I Literally Just Told You











Jimmy Carr is hosting a brand new game show on Channel 4 in 2021 – I Literally Just Told You – where players are quizzed on things that have happened during the game. December 30th sees a celebrity episode of the show air which features contestants Lorraine Kelly, Alex Horne, Aisling Bea and Asim Chaudhry.

The celebrities are given all the answers to their questions during the game but whether the celeb contestants remember is yet to be found out. Let’s find out more about I Literally Just Told You’s Aisling Bea.

Who is Aisling Bea?

Aisling Bea is an Irish comedian who was born in 1984 in Kildare.

She has a younger sister and they were both raised by her mother after her father took his own life when Aisling was three years old.

Her comedy career kicked off in 2009 when Aisling was 25 years old. She studied at LAMDA and was set on being an actress before opting for a career in comedy.

Aisling on I Literally Just Told You

Lots of I Literally Just Told You viewers may recognise Aisling from other shows she’s been on such as QI. She also appeared on Gogglebox with Rob Delaney.

Aisling and Rob starred in the celebrity version of the Channel 4 show and revealed that they’re neighbours.

Now, she’s appearing on Jimmy Carr’s I Literally Just Told You alongside Lorraine Kelly, Alex Horne and Asim Chaudhry (AKA Chabuddy G).

Aisling Bea’s partner explored

Judging by Aisling Bea’s Instagram page, it doesn’t appear that she has a partner in 2021.

She was rumoured to be dating actor Micahel Sheen in 2018, however, the pair didn’t ever confirm that they were together.

Aisling was also rumoured to have dated Andrew Garfield and Ardal O’Hanlon as reported by My London.

The actress and comedian doesn’t appear to have children, but she has joked on Instagram about being pregnant with a bread baby and also writes in her IG and Twitter bios that she has a “BAFTA-winning baby” which is her series This Way Up.

