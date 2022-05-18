90 Day Fiance's Aladin Jallali is the "happiest" with new wife Maria Talebi













90 Day Fiance star Aladin Jallali recently confirmed that he is married to his partner Maria Talebi following his divorce from ex Laura.

The former reality star, whose name is Ala Eddine Jallali as seen on his Instagram account, has found love again and he declared that he is the “happiest” with his partner.

As keen fans know, he appeared on the first season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way but his marriage to fellow star Laura was short-lived.

So, let’s meet his new wife Maria and see what Aladin has shared about her on social media.

Aladin Jallali is married

Congratulations are in order to Aladin Jallali who is officially taken again!

The 30-year-old entrepreneur and personal trainer made the exciting announcement on Instagram after introducing his partner Maria Talebi to his fans and followers.

In a post uploaded in September 2021, Aladin praised Maria and their relationship, writing: “Words can not explain how I feel when I am with you. You are the love of my life. He hinted at their personal milestone and added the hashtags “#husbandandwife #lovers #vacations”.

The reality star recently shared pictures from his wedding on his private account and wrote that he’s “suffered the consequences of making the biggest mistake of my life” for a long time.

“But everything happens for a season and GOD has a plan for all of us!” he added in the post.

All we know about Maria Talebi

Many of Aladin’s fans and social media followers got their first glimpse of Maria in a previous social media post.

In an Instagram Story, he shared an image with Maria from an elevator in which he wrote: “Happiest with you”. He covered his wife’s face with two heart emojis.

The couple reportedly got engaged in 2020 when a cheeky fan spotted a ring on Aladin’s engagement finger. “It’s my engagement ring,” he reportedly replied to the fan.

The former TLC star made their relationship public when he tagged her in a romantic snap from their Cap Sidi Ali El Mekki beach holiday.

Other details about Maria are scarce at the time of writing as Aladin wants to keep his new wife away from the public eye and media spotlight as much as possible.

Where is Aladin’s ex Laura now?

Aladin’s ex Laura is currently based in London, Ontario where she lives with her son.

In a 90 Day Diaries episode which aired on April 4th this year, the TLC star shared that she wants to find love again but didn’t mention her former husband at all.

“It’s been three years since I’ve been in the presence of a man romantically, like it’s been a long time,” Laura said. “I really want to get back out there, meet men, have a great time with my friends, and start to get myself back in shape again.”

