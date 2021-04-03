Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow: Get to know Sandra Redknapp - age to IG!











Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow viewers may be wondering Sandra Redknapp’s age as she appears on episode 1 of the new ITV show alongside her husband and fellow celebrity couple Martin and Shirley Kemp.

Sandra Redknapp is the wife of legendary football-player-turned-manager, Harry Redknapp. The strength of Harry and Sandra’s relationship was highlighted for the UK public when Harry won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2018.

April 2021 sees the couple appear on Alan Carr’s gameshow in a bid to win money for a charity of their choice.

Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images

How old is Sandra Redknapp?

Sandra Redknapp is 74 years old in 2021. Harry is also 74 as the pair were both born in 1947. While Sandra celebrates her birthday in May, Harry was born in March.

Harry and Sandra met at a pub at 17 years old and four years later, they got married.

The couple has been together for over 50 years and together have two sons, Jamie and Mark.

Read More: Where is Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow filmed?

Magic for Humans Spain | Official Trailer | Netflix

Sandra have an illness?

In 2018, Harry Redknapp almost opted out of heading into the jungle for I’m A Celebrity as Sandra had been suffering from sepsis as he was about to go onto the show.

As per Woman Magazine, Harry sparked fears around his wife’s health again in 2019 as he said that she “hasn’t been particularly well” and that they’d she’d been receiving treatment from a specialist.

By the looks of things, Sandra is in better health in 2021. She took to Instagram in April 2021 to share a photo of herself on a sunny walk.

Harry and Sandra Redknapp young

Sandra takes to Instagram now and again to share a throwback photo of herself and Harry. Follow the mother-of-two on IG @redknappsandra where she has almost 60k followers.

The couple married in 1967 and have been together ever since. Harry can often be seen singing his wife’s praises. As per The Mirror, the 74-year-old said in his 2013 autobiography: “The time I spend with Sandra is so precious… I wouldn’t have a clue what to do without her support“.

Sandra also posts lots of present-day family photos to the ‘gram as well as dog walking pics and the odd dinner photo of delicious dishes she’s made for her football-legend husband.

See Also: Who is the Made in Britain narrator?

WATCH ALAN CARR’S EPIC GAMESHOW FROM 8:35 PM ON APRIL 3RD 2021.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK