How many episodes of Alaskan Bush People season 13 are there?











Alaskan Bush People has been airing since and now, 13 seasons later, the show is still going strong. The Discovery Channel show follows the lives of the Brown family who were born and raised in Alaska. Now, they’ve relocated to Washington and have experienced lots of changes over the past few years.

The Brown family have experienced their mother, Ami, getting cancer, their home, the North Star Ranch, and their father, Billy Brown, passing away, all in the space of a few years. The family came back to film another season despite the loss of their patriarch. So, let’s find out more about how many Alaskan Bush People episodes are left in season 13.

When does Alaskan Bush season 13 start in the UK?

Alaskan Bush season 13 kicked off on the Discovery Channel on September, 19th 2021.

New episodes of the show air each Sunday at 8 PM ET.

The Discovery Channel can be streamed online via the website here.

Alaskan Bush People: How many episodes in season 13?

Previous seasons of Alaskan Bush People have been made up of eight episodes on average.

However, some seasons have finished on seven episodes, while others have been extended to have 10.

It’s likely that season 13 will have eight or nine episodes as the show is currently onto its seventh episode and there’s a preview available to watch for episode 8 via the show’s Twitter page.

During episode 8, it appears that the show will see each of the Brown family mourn the loss of Billy in their own way.

"A lot of people say time heals all wounds, but that's definitely not true."



Will Alaskan Bush People get cancelled?

Given that Alaskan Bush People has carried on filming for season 13, even through the loss of the family patriarch, Billy Brown, it’s unlikely that the show will get cancelled.

After the loss of Billy Brown, some news outlets were unsure whether the family would carry on filming the show.

However, judging by the Brown kids’ Instagram posts, they’re keeping fans updated on when new episodes are coming out and are keen to dedicate the season to their father.

