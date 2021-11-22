Alaskan Bush People season 14 renewal and potential start date explored











Discovery Channel’s Alaskan Bush People is back in 2021 for a brand new season. However, the Brown family has experienced some of its biggest challenges and changes over the past year. From the loss of Billy Brown to Ami Brown’s cancer battle, it hasn’t been easy for the Alaskan Bush People.

Fans of the series may have been unsure whether Alaskan Bush People would return for the 2021 season, but the family decided to carry on filming and continue Billy’s legacy. So, let’s take a look at whether season 14 is confirmed and when it could start.

Alaskan Bush People in 2021

In 2021, Alaskan Bush People kicked off season 13 on September 19th. The show airs on Sundays at 8 pm ET.

Many ABP fans questions whether the show would continue following the death of the family’s patriarch, but the 2021 season paid tribute to Billy Brown and the family started rebuilding their lives following a fire that destroyed their home.

The Alaskan Bush People season 13 finale (episode 11) aired on Discovery on November 22nd and now, viewers are wondering if there’ll be a season 14.

Will Alaskan Bush People renew for season 14?

Given that Alaskan Bush People continued filming despite all their setbacks in 2021, it’s very likely that the show will renew for season 14.

The Discovery show has been airing since 2014 and has seen the family grow up and the Brown kids have children of their own.

During season 13, the family paid tribute to Billy Brown as well as overcoming difficulties in having to rehouse themselves following the fire, so there is plenty more for the family to build upon if they do renew for season 14. However, this is purely speculation and hasn’t been confirmed by the Brown family or the Discovery Channel.

Potential season 14 start date explored

Judging by the start dates of all the previous seasons of Alaskan Bush People, it would be likely that, if the show is renewed for season 14, that it would premiere in the Summer of 2022.

Season 1 aired in May, with the following season 2 airing in January, so there appears to be an alternating Spring/Summer and Winter start date going with the show.

Season 13 started in September, so we could assume that season 14 could air in late Summer of 2022.

