Get to know Alby from The Voice Kids on Instagram











If you thought there was too much talent in the regular Voice show, take a quick peek at the kids’ version and you’re likely to be blown away! The Voice Kids is onto its fifth season in 2021. The ITV series returned on December 27th and features judges will.i.am, Pixie Lott, Melanie C and Danny Jones. Young singers from all over the UK take part in a festive three-day series which sees someone crowned The Voice Kids winner on December 29th.

Alby Welch is one of the 16 finalists going into Wednesday night’s show, so let’s find out more about Alby, from when he began singing to his Instagram page…

Walk The Line | Trailer | ITV BridTV 7241 Walk The Line | Trailer | ITV 922513 922513 center 22403

Meet Alby Welch from The Voice Kids

Alby has two younger siblings and during his The Voice introduction, he said that he often plays out in the garden with them. Alby added that he hates football with a passion but plays it with his siblings anyway. He said that he loves singing and dancing.

Alby hadn’t ever performed in front of anyone apart from his parents. So, his performance on The Voice Kids was a huge moment for him.

Read More: What happened to Sarah Beeny’s mansion, where does she live now?

Alby’s performances on The Voice Kids

During The Voice Kids series 5 episode 2, Alby performed “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” by Roberta Flack.

Coach Danny Jones turned his chair for Alby. Danny said to Alby: “Your range is unbelievable, but so smooth“.

Melanie C commented that Alby seemed to have an “old soul“.

Alby was the final contestant to fill Danny’s spaces on his team, so his finalists include Alby, Becky Peters, Joseph Sheppard and Aishling Mae Bontoyan.

Get to know Alby on Instagram

Alby Welch can be found on Instagram @albywelch with over 2.3k followers.

Judging by Alby’s Instagram page, he uses the platform as a place to show off his incredible singing talent. Alby also includes a link to his YouTube channel in his IG bio where he’s posted more singing videos.

The 13-year-old often does covers of songs such as “All By Myself” by Eric Carmen, “Lookalike” by Conan Gray, “Lover” by Taylor Swift, “Talking to the Moon” by Bruno Mars and many more.

See Also: Who is the familiar voice narrating the Weakest Link in 2021?

WATCH THE VOICE KIDS FINAL ON DECEMBER 29TH ON ITV AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK