Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins: What happened to Aled Davies' leg?











Get ready for tears, tantrums and a whole lot of shouting because Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is back! The Channel 4 show brings viewers a brand new series in 2021 which sees 12 celebrity recruits put through their paces in SAS-style training. Some familiar faces have been cast for the series including Alexandra Burke, Kerry Katona, Wes Nelson and Vicky Pattison!

Aled Davies is one of the celebrity recruits taking part in the 2021 show, so let’s find out more about the Paralympic athlete…

Who is Aled Davies?

Aled Davies is a field athlete who was born in Bridgend, South Wales on May 24th, 1991. He’s 30 years old and, judging by his Instagram account, Aled is married, has a child and an adorable Chow Chow dog.

The SAS Who Dares Wins star grew up in Wales and represented his country in swimming as a child.

Follow Aled on Instagram where he has over 5.5k followers @aleddavies2012.

What happened to Aled Davies’ leg?

As per the BBC, Aled “has a combined disability of Talipese and Hemi-hemilia in his right leg.”

The BBC added that Aled is vulnerable to injury and “due to his disability, he has extremely limited functionality of his right leg as it has missing bones, no muscle or ligament growth and a fixed foot“.

He was born with hemimelia of the right leg which is “Fibular Hemimelia is a partial or total absence of the fibula and is the most common form of lower limb deficiency present at birth“, according to STEPS Charity.

The Paley Institute writes that it is “a very rare disorder, occurring in only 1 in 40,000 births“.

Aled’s career explored

Although Aled always enjoyed a variety of sports throughout his youth, he opted for a career in Discus and Shot Put.

The Paralympian was a gold and bronze medallist in London in 2012 and has broken records in his career. In the Paralympic games he’s won gold twice and bronze once, he’s won six gold medals at the World Para Athletics Championships and a further four gold medals at the European Championships.

Speaking to the BBC in 2016, he said: “I see myself as an able-bodied athlete and I would like to think I would push myself up to be the best in Britain, and who knows there may be a Commonwealth vest there for me.”

