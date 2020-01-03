Alexandra Cane's Happy Body Plan aims to transform your bod in 90 days: How much is it?

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Alexandra Cane was stunning as she was when she entered the Love Island villa in 2018. However, it looks like 2020 is set to be her year as Alexandra kicks off the year by revealing a gobsmacking body transformation.

Anyone who follows the Love Island alumnus will have seen her new body in which she states she’s worked very hard to achieve.

She’s announced herself as ‘single and unavailable’ in a 2020 interview with Mail Online.

So, let’s take a look at Alexandra’s Happy Body Plan! How do we get on board?

What is Alexandra’s Happy Body Plan?

Alexandra Cane’s Happy Body Plan is a fitness app which aims to help users to change their body in 90 days. But more than what the physical transformation Alexandra focuses on how the experience will make you feel.

Each workout in the plan lasts an easy-to-fit-in 10 minutes. Speaking to Mail Online, Alexandra said:

“It was honestly all I could manage and then I thought – this is actually quite good because I can fit 10 minutes into my day more easily. So I’d do one in the morning and then another one later in the day, but do at least one a day every day explained Alex.”

How much is the Happy Body Plan?

There are a couple of different payment options with Alexandra’s Happy Body Plan.

If you’re looking to make a one-off payment it’s £49.99.

However, you can also pay in 3 instalments of £19.99 for the 90-day shred plan.

What’s included?

In a video on the Happy Body Plan website, Alexandra introduces the trainer that motivated her on her fitness journey. Aaron is key in the plan in providing motivation and support.

The 90-day shred plan involves 12 weeks of workouts as well as the involvement in a Happy Body support group on Facebook.

Alexandra also adds that a “super-easy” eating plan is part of the plan and includes treats and cheats.

The journey Alexandra has been on has seen her lose two stone with her weight now at nine stone. Head to the Happy Body Plan website to sign up!

WATCH WINTER LOVE ISLAND FROM JANUARY 12TH 2020 AT 9 PM ON ITV2.