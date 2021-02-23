All about Home Town location of Laurel, Mississippi: Historic past explored!











Laurel, Mississippi is where Home Town is filmed. The HGTV show sees newcomers to the area buy historical houses and have them fully renovated. From its oak-lined streets to porches designed for chilled out afternoons watching the world go by, Laurel looks to be a dream location.

Home Town is a USA reality TV series that sees husband and wife duo, Erin and Ben Napier, restore houses. The first-ever season of Home Town aired in 2016 and five years later, season 5 is here in 2021.

Home Town is filmed in Laurel, Mississippi

HGTV show Home Town sees Erin and Ben welcome newcomers to their home town of Laurel, Mississippi.

Laurel is described as having a ‘small-town feel’ where everyone knows each other. Many people move to the area for work as job opportunities are ample in the city. As reported by Downtown Laurel, the unemployment rate in Laurel is one of the lowest in Mississippi.

The population of Laurel stands at 18,500 and the average home costs almost $84,000.

Laurel, Mississippi is very much picturesque and according to Downtown Laurel, Erin and Ben “shine a light on the people, culture, architecture and natural beauty” of the city.

What is Laurel, Mississippi like?

Laurel, Mississippi is a small city located about a two-hour drive from New Orleans, Louisiana. It was founded in 1882 and gets its name from the laurel shrubs found in nearby woodland. According to Britannica, “By the early 1900s, it was the world’s largest shipping centre for yellow-pine lumber“.

Dubbed “City Beautiful“, Laurel is home to stunning architectural buildings. Museums, churches and many homes are likely to take visitors’ breath away. The Lauren Rogers Museum of Fine Art, built in 1923, is just one place tourists are advised to stop by.

Described by Downtown Laurel as the “epitome of true southern hospitality“, Laurel oozes charm and not only boasts beautiful buildings but offers lots of incredible southern food spots, too.

Many houses that have appeared on Home Town have later been put up for sale.

A 1924 two-bedroom cottage, named “The McKibbens House”, was on sale for $185,000 in 2020 according to Hooked on Houses.

Another house renovated by Ben and Erin in season 1 was put on the market in 2020. As per People, “‘The Trest House’ was listed for $210,000“.

A 2020 report from Realtor states that “The Kollar House” from season 3 went on the market for $229,000.

