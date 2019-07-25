University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Although they came slightly later to the streaming game, Amazon Prime Video has quickly cemented themselves as one of the best. With award-winning productions such as The Marvellous Mrs Maisel and Mr Robot under their belt, it’s understandable they’re one of the big hitters now.

And now Amazon has shifted their attention to the world of sport.

All Or Nothing takes a behind-the-scenes look at some of the biggest sports teams in the world. Seasons 1 to 4 have focussed on major American football teams, most recently the Carolina Panthers. On the other hand, All Or Nothing has glimpsed into the worlds of rugby and football, with special series on the New Zealand All Blacks and Manchester City.

So which team could be on the cards for season 5 of All Or Nothing?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming season of All Or Nothing, from the start date to rumoured team and more.

Will there be a season 5 of All Or Nothing?

Nothing has been confirmed yet about a new season.

Season 4 was only just released on Friday, July 19th earlier than anticipated and so if there will be a new season of All Or Nothing, it will be a long way off.

But the positive responses to the most recent season would indicate that it’s likely for Amazon to renew the show for another season.

You can follow All Or Nothing on their Twitter account for the most recent updates about the show.

We will update this page with any new information about All Or Nothing season 5 as it is released.

All Or Nothing season 5: Start date

The first series focussing on the Arizona Cardinals was released July 1st, 2016. The second came almost exactly a year later, with the LA Rams series being released on June 30th, 2017.

A similar pattern emerged for the other series, as the filming took place the year prior to release for the competitive year.

So with that in mind, they would start the filming process from September 2019 when the NFL league begins if they focus on an American football team.

If they were to focus on the Premier League again, the filming would start in August 2019, when the Premier League kicks off.

The new series would be released a few months after the sporting season finishes.

Who could be the featured team on season 5?

On May 15th, 2019 it was confirmed that the Caroline Panthers would be the featured team. This was after a full season of filming.

So far, All Or Nothing has featured five American football teams, one rugby team and one Premier League football team.

It’s highly likely that they would opt for a different sport rather than American football for this upcoming season, maybe even one they have touched yet such as basketball or hockey.

What we do know is that whatever team ends up the star of the show, it’ll be a killer new season!

