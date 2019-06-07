Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

It’s official – Love Island 2019 is airing and it’s better than ever.

The drama is building as hot newbies enter the villa and beloved original Islanders leave the show.

Love Island’s always got some bangers playing in the background of all its juicy scenes so here are all the songs from Love Island 2019’s episode 5!

Love Island 2019 – episode 5 songs

From Lewis Capaldi to Ginuwine, episode 5 had a real mixture of tunes going on.

The show kicked off with some Sundream by Rüfüs, A/B Machines Sleigh Bells, Katy B’s Katy On A Mission and Like You Like That by L Devine.

Hugo’s 99 Problems also featured in the episode as well as A Whole Lot Of Love by The Heavy.

The Love Island episode 5 challenge

The background song that played while the first boy mounted a robotic bull was Pony by Ginuwine.

Next, Sherif got flung off the rodeo to Ke$ha and Pitbull’s Timber.

And the rest of the lads enjoyed a compilation of Cotton Eye Joe by Rednex, Steps’ classic ‘5678’, Legend by The Score, Boys by Lizzo, Barns Courtney’s Good Thing, Hype by Calvin Harris and Dizzee Rascal, Sweet Lovin’ by Sigala and Bryn Christoper and it was all topped off with a little Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo by Ennio Morricone – that’s the classic cowboy instrumental song – by the way.

Love Island episode 5: The Recoupling

As the Islanders bedded down for the night Late Night Feelings by Mark Ronson and Lykke Li kicked in.

An acoustic version of Broods’ Heartlines played until it came to the end of episode 5 and that only meant one thing, the Islanders had a recoupling to do!

Lewis Capaldi’s Grace blared out while the Islanders made their very first emotional decision.

Welsh aircraft engineer Callum was booted from the show while Rhys Lewis’ Better Than Today played making for a very tearful first recoupling!

At the end of episode 5, a new Islander was announced – male model Danny Williams – Everybody Wants You by Black Saint ft. Sam Fischer played while he posed poolside.

