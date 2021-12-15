What is Allure Realty on Netflix’s Selling Tampa and is it a real brokerage?











Netflix is bringing out the big guns in 2021 with new series including Twentysomethings: Austin, Selling Tampa as well as many Christmas specials. Selling Sunset was such a success on Netflix that now, the show has been replicated but in another part of the USA. While Chrishell, Maya and Christine are doing their thing, there’s another brokerage in Tampa, Florida that’s making a killing in the property game.

The ladies at Allure Realty mean business and there’s a clear amount of healthy competition and an equal amount of shade being thrown in the Allure office. So, let’s find out more about the brokerage including when it was established and who the woman in charge is.

What is Allure Realty?

Just like The Oppenheim Group is the realty group of focus on Selling Sunset, Allure Realty is the brokerage that Selling Tampa is centred around.

Allure Realty was founded and its first location was opened in Tampa Bay, Florida in 2019.

The brokerage employs only female realtors including Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere, Alexis Williams, Colony Reeves, Rena Frazier and more.

Who is Sharelle Rosado?

Sharelle Rosado is a mother of three and she’s about to welcome a new baby into the world soon.

She’s in a relationship with American footballer Chad Johnson.

Sharelle describes herself on Selling Tampa as “a boss a** b***h that makes sh** happen“.

The Allure Realty CEO is 34 years old.

Sharelle’s career before real estate

Prior to moving into real estate, Sharelle was a Paratrooper in the US Army as per the Allure website and LinkedIn.

She graduated from college in 2015 with a degree in Human Resources Management and Services.

Following a 10 year career in the army, Sharelle got her real estate license and then launched her own brokerage in 2019.

As per her LinkedIn page, “Her background as a Senior Leader in the United States Army has given her real estate business a high level of experience leadership and professionalism.”

