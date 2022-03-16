James Kennedy goes IG official with Ally Lewber in PDA packed Mexico pics













Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules follows the life of RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump and the staff that work at her restaurants. The cast of the show may be serving drinks and waiting tables a lot of the time, but the majority of the show sees all kinds of drama play out between the reality stars.

When it comes to relationship drama, the Vanderpump Rules stars aren’t running short on that any time soon. Even when the show has closed its curtains for the season, Jax Taylor, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss and the rest of the cast are still dealing with all kinds of break-ups, engagements, baby news and more.

The Ultimatum | Official Teaser | Netflix BridTV 8802 The Ultimatum | Official Teaser | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/A0mPYhPFAu0/hqdefault.jpg 968138 968138 center 22403

When did James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss split?

After dating for five years, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss split for good in December 2021.

In a very mature fashion, the two took to Instagram to share the news with their followers who have been along for the roller coaster ride that was their relationship as it played out on Vanderpump Rules.

Raquel wrote on Instagram: “…we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement. We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore.“

OMG: Vanderpump Rules fans seriously hate the name of Katie and Ariana’s sandwich shop

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

James goes IG official with his new boo Ally Lewber

Three months after splitting from long-time girlfriend Raquel, James has officially moved on with a new love interest in March 2022.

He took to Instagram on March 15th to share some photos from a trip to Mexico alongside his new boo, Ally Lewber.

The two can be seen diving, posing for romantic photos and packing on the PDA during their vacation.

Get to know Ally Lewber

From the looks of Instagram, Ally Lewber is on social media (@allylewber) but her account is set to private.

James hasn’t posted any details of his relationship with Ally to the ‘gram, besides their Mexico photos. But, judging by LinkedIn, Ally is an LA-based multimedia journalist.

As per US Magazine, their relationship is still pretty fresh: “James met Ally recently and they have been dating for a few months now… He’s super happy and excited to see what the future holds.“

NO WAY: Lisa Vanderpump is proof only the mega rich get TV shows named after them

CATCH UP WITH VANDERPUMP RULES VIA BRAVO TV’S WEBSITE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK