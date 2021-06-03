









Alone season 8 premieres on History on Thursday, June 3rd. Meet the contestants of the new series on Instagram – Colter, Michelle, Rose, Clay and others.

The History Channel series return for another season of gruelling challenges in harsh weather and conditions.

Ten new contestants will fight to survive in a location with one of the densest grizzly bear populations on earth, which is Chilko Lake, British Columbia.

So, let’s meet the contestants of season 8 and get to know them better.

Alone season 8, History on YouTube

Alone season 8: Contestants

Colter Barnes

Jordon Bell

Matt Corradino

Michelle Finn

Clay Hayes

Theresa Emmerich Kamper

Tim Madsen

Rose Anna Moore

Nate Weber

Biko Wright

Colter Barnes

Colter, 36, is an educator and homesteader. Born in Montana and raised in Oregon, he has spent the last 14 years living and homesteading in the Alaskan bush.

The Alone contestant grew up hunting and fishing with family and friends but it wasn’t until he moved to Alaska at the age of 22 where he was challenged physically, emotionally and mentally.

FAR CRY VR : Dive Into Insanity - Launch trailer

Colter has served as an educator for a field school in the last three years.

Jordon Bell

Jordon is a 43-year-old carpenter.

He was born and bred in Maine where he learned deer and bird hunting, as well as catching trout from a young age.

One of his carpenter jobs in Tennessee is when Jordon settled down with his partner and family. He runs his own construction company and hopes to pass on his skills and knowledge to his 10-year-old son in the future.

Matt Corradino

Matt, 42, is a wilderness survival instructor who lives in St. Croix, US Virgin Islands.

He developed interest for nature and outdoor activities thanks to camping trips while he grew up in Norfolk, Virginia.

Matt has lived with his wife in a primitive shelter for the last few years where he taught survival skills in the Pine Barrens in New Jersey.

Since 2012, he and his wife have been running their own wilderness survival school based in St. Croix, US Virgin Islands.

TBS: Where is Wipeout filmed? Inside 2021 location of course!

Michelle Finn

Michelle is a 46-year-old education consultant.

She grew up on the Maine Coast where she spent most of her time exploring the woods with her older brother. Her love for nature comes from her mother, who is a teacher, and her uncle who loves outdoor activities.

After moving to Alaska to work in a public school, Michelle met her husband Doug where they purchased a farmhouse in Maine.

Clay Hayes

Clay is a professional bowyer and hunter. He is 40 years old.

The Alone cast member grew up in northwest Florida where he improved his skills in fishing and hunting.

He trained to be a wildlife biologist but left his career in 2017 to teach primitive bow building and archery through online and in-person classes.

Clay already enjoys a life as a social media personality as he has a following of 20.3k fans on his Instagram profile.

Theresa Emerich Kamper

Theresa, 40, is a prehistoric leather specialist who is currently based in Exeter, UK.

She hails off from Wyoming where thanks to the surrounding wilderness, she had the opportunity to hone her survival skills from a young age.

The Alone star studied a master’s degree in Experimental Archaeology at the University of Exeter and she currently works as an honorary research fellow for the university.

Tim Madsen

Tim is 48 years old and was born in Montana.

He grew up in the countryside where he would look after livestock and grow his own food.

The Alone cast member has spent many years working on the oil rigs of the Midwest from Utah to North Dakota which meant that he was often far away from his family.

Tim doesn’t appear to have an Instagram profile at the time of writing.

SIESTA KEY: What is Sam Logan’s family net worth?

Rose Anna Moore

Rose, 43, is the owner of retail sporting goods shop and training center.

She grew up in Tioga County where she had spent most of her time hunting and fishing as a child.

A mom of two children, who are 25 and 22, Rose has taught them how to live sustainably from a young age. This includes gardening, fishing and harvesting farm animals.

Nate Weber

Nate is a 47-year-old retired military and homesteader.

He was raised in rural Ohio and joined the Navy three days after finishing high school.

Nate graduated from Field Medical School and spent his first years serving as a Navy Corpsman before he became an Aviation Warrant Officer in the US Army.

After retiring from his military career, Nate moved to Northern Michigan where he lives with his wife and their five children. He currently helps train local school football and track teams.

Biko Wright

Biko, 30, is a lead singer and construction laborer.

He was raised in Topanga Canyon, California. As a child, he went snowboarding, hunting and fishing with his parents as survival skills are prized in his family.

Biko is also an aspiring musician and his passion for music originates from his grandparents who were blues musicians in New Orleans.

He became the lead singer of metal band Sirion and now he is part of the heathen folk group, Endelos, which performs at local pubs and festivals.

WATCH ALONE THURSDAYS AT 9:30 PM ET/PT ON HISTORY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK