Are Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke from Summer House still together?











Bravo’s Summer House sees a group of friends spent their summer in Montauk, Long Island. The Bravo show first premiered in 2017 and features a cast including Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Kyle Cook, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller, Luke Gulbranson, Andrea Denver, Mya Allen and Alex Wach.

Kyle Cooke has been a cast member on the show since Summer House season 1. He must be used to having his personal life aired on TV in 2022, but season 6 sees all kinds of things exposed with Kyle revealing that he’s $4m in debt and his and Amanda’s wedding plans potentially scrapper. So, let’s take a look at where the couple is now, are Amanda and Kyle from Summer House still together?

Love is Blind | Season 2 Official Teaser | Netflix BridTV 7807 Love is Blind | Season 2 Official Teaser | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ihSLe2lhe_I/hqdefault.jpg 940573 940573 center 22403

Get to know Summer House’s Amanda and Kyle

Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke’s relationship has been well-documented on Summer House.

Back in the day, Kyle couldn’t commit and wanted to spend his summers having fun on Long Island, however, Amanda appears to have always stuck by his side and season 3 saw Kyle saying: “Amanda’s got it all, she’s gonna make an amazing wife.”

Kyle has been a Summer House cast member since season 1 and Amanda joined the official cast in season 2 back in 2018.

Kyle is 39 years old and grew up in Baltimore, Maryland, while Amanda is younger at 30 years old and comes from New Jersey.

Read More: Carl Radke is so tall his quiff almost kisses the Summer House ceilings

Are Amanda and Kyle from Summer House still together?

Yes, it appears that Amanda and Kyle from Summer House are still together.

The couple have individually posted photos to their Instagram pages which show them both still an item in 2022.

From a scan of their IG pages, Kyle and Amanda went on a ‘mini-moon’ in January 2022, so it looks as though they’re prioritizing quality time together.

Did Amanda and Kyle get married?

Yes, although Amanda and Kyle have had their ups and downs over the years, they got engaged in 2018.

Their wedding was initially planned for 2020 but they had to postpone it due to the Cvoid-19 pandemic.

Amanda and Kyle officially tied the knot in September 2021. The couple opted for an outdoor ceremony at Amanda’s home in New Jersey.

See Also: Who is Mya Allen from Summer House Season 6?

WATCH SUMMER HOUSE ON BRAVO MONDAYS AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK