Does Amanda Salinas have kids? Meet Little Women Atlanta star’s family











Little Women Atlanta is back in 2021 with a brand new series. Season 6 of the Lifetime show airs on Thursdays at 8/7c and follows the lives of a group of little women who live in Atlanta, Georgia.

From their work lives to their business decisions, family time and big events, viewers of Little Women Atlanta get to see the highs and lows of the cast’s lives. Here’s more on Amanda Salinas, from her marriage to whether she has kids.

Screenshot: Little Women Atlanta – Amanda Shares that she is able to have kids!!

Who is Amanda?

Amanda Salinas is a cast member on Lifetime show Little Women Atlanta.

She’s been on the show, with her twin sister, Andrea, since season 1. The sisters have appeared on the show every season since it launched in 2016.

Amanda is 28 years old and hails from Texas. She celebrates her birthday on April 18th making her a Taurus.

Amanda can be found on Instagram with a milion followers @amanda.twin. She includes her lash brand, Mandy Lashes, in her IG bio and also writes that she’s a wife.

Screenshot: Amanda Salinas Instagram stories

Does Amanda Salinas have kids?

No, Amanda from Little Women Atlanta doesn’t have any children at the time of writing.

Amanda is married, she and her husband, Jordan, tied the knot in 2019. Both their engagment and their wedding was featured on the Lifetime show.

Speaking to People Magazine, it’s clear that Amanda’s family is close. Her father walked her down the aisle at her wedding. Amanda said of him: “My dad is my everything,.. He has taught us the good and the bad.”

Although Jordan and Amanda haven’t expanded their family just yet, they do have a fur-baby French Bulldog.

Amanda is an aunt

Although Amanda doesn’t have any children of her won jut yet, she is an aunty to her twin sister’s three children.

Andrea is mom to André, 7, Aubrey, 3, and Anaya, 2.

In 2021, Amanda revealed on Little Women Atlanta that she was able to have children after a doctor’s visit with her husabnd, Jordan. Her sister, Andrea, said: “I know how much this means to you. I know you’re gonna be a good mom.“

