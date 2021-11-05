Amara La Negra's net worth explored as she announces twin pregnancy











Love and Hip Hop Miami is back in 2021 for a fourth season. The 2021 season kicked off on August 23rd on VH1. Trina, Trick Daddy, Amara La Negra, Neri Santiago and the rest of the cast are back on LAHHM. The spin-off show first launched in 2018 following the success of the original Love and Hip Hop show which first aired in 2011.

Amara La Negra is one of the stand-out cast members on Love and Hip Hop Miami. The singer and reality star has always been close with her mother, Mami Ana, and now, Amara has announced that she’s a mother herself. So, let’s take a look at Amara La Negra’s net worth in 2021.

Who is Amara La Negra?

Amara La Negra is an American singer. She was born in the USA but has Dominican roots. She said on Love and Hip Hop Miami: “I’m 100% Dominicana, Latina“. Amara said that she was born to perform and has sung at festivals including Calle Ocho.

Her birth name is Diana Danelys De Los Santos and she’s 31 years old.

During her time on the VH1 show, Amara has had to deal with some racially ignorant comments. Speaking to E! about “What Her Afro-Latina Heritage Means to Her”, Amara said that she’s “proud of being Afro-Latina, Latina, Dominicana, Black…as a matter of fact, I’m just proud of being myself.”

Amara La Negra’s net worth explored

In 2021, Wealthy Persons reports that Amara La Negra’s net worth is estimated at $2m.

Amara has been performing for 25 years but she’s yet to make it as an A-List star. Besides performing, Amara has developed a passion for real estate as per her VH1 bio: “She bought, flipped and managed a lucrative portfolio of vacation rentals in the Dominican Republic in the last year.”

Is Amara having twins?

Yes, Amara La Negra announced on November 4th 2021 that she’s pregnant with twins.

She took to Instagram to share a pregnancy photo of herself with her mom and wrote “Madre De Gemelos” which translates to mother of twins.

The Love and Hip Hop Miami star previously suffered a miscarriage. Although she appears to be planning on bringing up her twins as a single mother, details may later emerge about who Amara’s baby daddy is.

