School of Chocolate star Amaury Guichon's age, wife and net worth











Netflix fans prepare to be amazed as a brand new competition series, School of Chocolate, dropped on the streaming service on November 26th. The show features eight competing contestants who all have the chance of winning $100k. Plus, they have the opportunity of learning from the best in the game as Amaury Guichon is the show’s master chocolatier and pastry genius.

He’s the man who’s gone viral for his incredible chocolate creations and he’s travelled the globe with his talent. So, let’s find out more about Amaury Guichon, his age and net worth explored.

What is Amaury Guichon’s age?

Amaury Guichon was born on March 15th, 1991 making him 30 years old in 2021.

He’s a Pisces on the zodiac and was born in Geneva, Switzerland but moved to France when he was 14 years old.

He later moved back to Switzerland, then to Paris and later Cannes. His career has seen him travel the world teaching his masterclasses.

Does Amaury have a wife?

Yes! Amaury Guichon has a wife named Fiona.

By the looks of Fiona Guichon’s Instagram page, she’s not only his wife but also his manager.

Fiona is also the Director of International Operations at the Amaury Guichon Pastry Academy.

Amaury’s wife is Canadian and she also has a tattoo shop in Montreal called Imperial Tattoo Connexion.

Amaury Guichon’s net worth explored

Many different online outlets estimate Amaury Guichon’s net worth at totals ranging from $5m to $9m.

News Unzip estimates Amaury Guichon’s net worth at somewhere between $8m and $9m.

For a 10 week 400-hour immersive course run by Amaury at his Pastry Academy, it costs $2,000 USD. He has also worked for over 16 years in the pastry industry which is likely to have earned him a hefty net worth. Amaury is now based in Las Vegas where chefs such as Wolfgang Puck and Gordon Ramsay have restaurants.

The chocolatier is recognised globally and his videos have gone viral many times on social media. He has 4.3m Instagram followers, over 78k followers on TikTok and over 920k views. Amaury also has almost 200k subscribers on YouTube.

