Can you buy School of Chocolate star Amaury Guichon’s desserts?











Brand new Netflix series School of Chocolate shines a light on the incredible work of pastry chef and chocolatier Amaury Guichon. Netflix dropped the new scrumptious series on November 26th.

The competition sees talented chefs create all kinds of masterpieces out of chocolate, all in a bid to win $100k. Amaury Guichon has made a career out of making some crazy chocolate sculptures, so let’s find out more about his desserts and explore where to buy Amaury Guichon’s work…

Does Amaury Guichon have an online shop?

It’s doesn’t appear that Amaury Guichon has an online shop where people can buy his pastries and chocolates from.

Chocolate lovers would have been able to buy Amaury’s treats from a patisserie in the USA where he worked. However, it looks like Amaury no longer works in the patisserie but runs his own school in Las Vegas in 2021.

As per his website: “In 2014 he started his career in the United States at the Jean Philippe Patisserie in Las Vegas where he worked for 3 years.“

Where to buy Amaury Guichon pastries and chocolates

While it doesn’t look like Amaury Guichon pastries and chocolates can be purchased online or from the Jean Philippe Patisserie anymore, there may still be options for sampling his work.

Amaury is listed as one of the go-to chocolatiers in Las Vegas as per Las Vegas Weekly in 2021.

So, it could be possible that people can purchase chocolate from his pastry academy in the USA. As per the Amaury Guichon website, a Chef Amaury Guichon Ecommerce Shop is coming in early December 2021 under the tab ‘Sweet Shop’, so this is likely the go-to place to buy Amaury’s treats.

Amaury Guichon desserts cost explored

It’s currently unclear how much Amaury Guichon chocolate costs and prices most likely vary depending on the style and size of the dessert.

Judging by Amaury’s Instagram page, he creates chocolate sculptures for all kinds of occasions including birthdays, displays and more.

Other chocolate sculptures, such as Hakan Martensson, sell their pieces for thousands of dollars. In 2017, Forbes reported that a Yoda chocolate sculpture, created by Hakan Martensson, was on sale for $4,500.

Given Amaury’s popularity on social media, his sculptures are likely in high demand and therefore may be very expensive. It’s likely that his pieces sell for thousands of dollars.

