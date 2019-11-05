Amazing 11-year-old Dante Marvin steals the show at the Pride of Britain Awards

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The Pride of Britain Awards airs on November 5th 2019. And this year the show is even more important as it’s celebrating its 20th anniversary!

Carol Vorderman has been presenting the awards for the last twenty years and she’s, of course, back again for the 2019 show.

The show, which celebrates Britain’s unsung heroes, is set to warm the nation’s heart from 8 pm on ITV.

From a whopping 20,000 nominations, the recipients have been chosen by a panel of judges. And as always, celebrities from film, TV, music and sport will be on hand to present the awards.

There’s one recipient of an award who stands out from the rest and that’s Dante Marvin.

Who is Dante Marvin?

Dante Marvin is an 11-year-old boy from Liverpool with a very inspiring story.

Dante has brittle bone disease and scoliosis. According to the Pride of Britain website, “he has spent most of his young life in and out of the hospital for treatment, including painful rod replacement surgery in his legs.”

His life motto is:

There are no disabilities, only abilities.

In 2019, he is the recipient of a Child of Courage award.

Dante at The Pride of Britain Awards

Dante stole the show at The 2019 Pride of Britain Awards.

He has the ability to light up any room he goes into and Dante lit up the stage when he went up to accept his Child of Courage award.

Dante can be seen on stage with music artist Ann Marie singing her hit song ‘Rockabye’.

In his life so far, Dante’s broken over 100 bones in his body but he’s never let his condition get him down.

Is Dante on Instagram?

Yes, Dante is on Instagram as @thedantemarvin. You can join the rest of his 46 followers and keep up with everything that Dante is getting up to.

In 2018 Dante was made the Young Ambassador of Children’s Charity Variety.

And now 2019 sees Dante presented with another achievement at The Pride of Britain Awards.

