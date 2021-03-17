Amazing Spaces: What happened to George Clarke's dad? Family explored











George Clarke is best known for hosting Channel 4’s Amazing Spaces. While he clearly has a successful presenting career, less is known about George’s family life. So, let’s get to know him a little more, from his dad to family life!

George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces, The Home Show and The Restoration Man are all shows synonymous with George Clarke. The 46-year-old started out as an architect before his career turned to presenting TV shows.

The TV presenter and architect is also an author. George has written books including Build a New Life: In the Country, Blood on the Field, The Home Bible, Amazing Spaces and The Book Of Shed.

What happened to George Clarke’s dad?

George Clarke was born in Sunderland in 1974. His biological father, who worked as a printer, died when he was young and his mother remarried.

George’s grandfathers were both builders which is what sparked his interest in the trade from an early age. He was 12 when he decided he wanted to be an architect.

Speaking to The Evening Standard, George said: “I just loved being around sites and the process of building stuff, the banter and the atmosphere“.

Was George Clarke’s dad in a water skiing accident?

Yes, George’s biological father passed away in a water skiing accident in 1981. From the age of seven, George was raised by his stepfather.

In May 2020, George’s stepfather sadly passed away. He took to Twitter in May and June 2020 to remember his father.

The TV presenter paid tribute to him on what would have been his birthday in November 2020.

Rest in peace Dad. You may have been my Step Dad, but you raised me as your own since I was 7 years old and you were amazing in every way. I’m going to miss you so much. We had some bloody good times and a lot of… https://t.co/RaIn9i7a3X — George Clarke (@MrGeorgeClarke) May 29, 2020

George Clarke’s wife and children

Forty-six-year-old George has been married twice and has three children.

George went through a divorce in 2013. Speaking to The Mirror, he said that his career commitments may have been part of the reason his marriage came to an end.

Together, George and Catriona had three children, Georgie, Emilio and Iona.

He remarried in 2018 to a brand marketing and communications consultant named Katie. The pair tied the knot in Ibiza.

The Amazing Spaces presenter is active on social media and often posts photos of his family online. Follow George on IG @mrgeorgeclarke where he has around 170k followers.

