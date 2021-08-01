Amber Gill's fitness plan and net worth explored: Update on the Love Island Aftersun star in 2021











Amber Gill was a stand-out star on Love Island in 2019. The brunette bombshell went on to win season 5 alongside Greg O’Shea. Now, Amber is a reality TV star turned celeb in her own right, so let’s find out what life is like for her now.

It’s kind of a given that anyone entering Love Island has a body to die for and former contestant Amber is no different. She’s gone on to have success with a fitness plan in 2021. Here’s more on her business, net worth and tips to stay on top form!

Amber Gill fitness plan

Amber Gill appears on Love Island: Aftersun!

August 1st 2021 brings a brand new episode of Love Island: Aftersun to screens at 10 pm.

The Love Island follow-up show is hosted by Laura Whitmore and features different guests each week.

One of the guests on this week is former Love Island winner Amber Gill. The 23-year-old regularly Tweets along with the show’s episodes, so it’s no wonder that she’s been asked on as an Aftersun guest to give her take on the villa’s goings-on!

Amber Gill’s fitness plan

Amber can be found on Instagram with 2.6m followers in 2021. Follow the Love Island 2019 winner at @amberrosegill.

She also provides a link to her fitness page, @amberflexx, with has over 40k followers at the time of writing. The fitness business also has its own website where Amber provides different plans for clients.

Amber Flexx tells customers that they can get the same results as Amber – and who wouldn’t want that?

The programmes include ‘Tone and Flexx’, ‘6-week blast’, ‘Upper Body Flexx’, ‘AF 30-day Flexx challenge’ and more!

Sign up for Amber’s fitness programmes and as the website states: “Smash your goals” here!

Amber’s net worth in 2021

Amber Gill made it onto The Sun’s list of ‘richest Love Island star’s in 2021. The outlet states that she can make £6k per Instagram post.

In 2020, The Tab wrote that Amber was worth £2m and bagged herself a £1m deal with Miss Pap after winning Love Island in 2019 which was the biggest deal to date for any Islander to land.

UniFresher also writes that Amber’s net worth is a cool £2m.

