American Idol's Christian Guardino endured sight loss but his talent is clear to see













American Idol officially returned to screens on February 27th, 2022. Season 20 of the show sees judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan decide who gets to move through the talent competition and who has to go home. Ryan Seacrest has been hosting the show since 2002, wishing the auditionees well as they enter the audition room.

Someone who was nervous during the Nashville auditions was Long Island native Christian Guardino. Christian blew the American Idol judges away despite being anxious to sing in front of them. So, let’s find out more about the American Idol star…

Meet American Idol’s Christian Guardino

During Christian Guardino’s American Idol audition, he said he was honoured to be singing in front of megastars such as Lionel, Katy and Luke.

At just 21 years old, Christian’s voice had depth and range beyond his years and he opted to sing A Song For You by Donny Hathaway.

After blowing the judges away with his vocals, Lionel Richie leapt up to give Christian a hug and said: “We’ve found him“.

American Idol isn’t Christian’s first gig

Luke Bryan said that Christian had natural talent and Katy Perry added that the 21-year-old had a “voice of gold and heart of gold“.

The Long Island singer made it through to the Hollywood stage of the contest but it’s not the first time that Christian has appeared on a talent show.

Back in 2017, Christian won Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent. He made it to the semi-finals of season 12.

Over the years, Christian has built up his confidence to perform on stage. During American Idol 2022, he said: “It’s funny because there’s people who used to think that I wouldn’t even be able to travel on my own because of my visual issues.”

Christian explained to Ryan Seacrest that he was born with a very rare retinal condition that causes inevitable blindness. He progressively lost his vision but at 13 years old he received therapy which helped him regain his sight.

The American Idol star is on Instagram

Boasting over 30K followers, Christian Guardino can be found on Instagram @christianguardino.

He often takes to the ‘gram to share videos of himself covering songs including John Legend’s Ordinary People, Superstition by Stevie Wonder and more.

Judging by Christian’s Instagram page, he’s been on the rise to fame for some time and along the way, he’s met some celebrities including Sylvester Stallone, Randy Jackson, Alfonso Ribeiro and more.

