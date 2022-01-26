Meet Team Shuster, the cast of Peacock’s American Rock Stars











A new four-part docuseries is airing on Peacock as of January 26th, 2022. The show’s title, American Rock Stars, may lead viewers to think that the show is music-related but the men at the centre of the Peacock Original series are different types of rockstars – they’re Olympic gold winners.

As per the show’s trailer: “Team USA looks like dads that tried to get away from their family for a weekend and wound up winning The Olympics“. The team have been hailed as “not your typical champions” and they’re here to prove that they’re win wasn’t just a fluke. So, let’s get to know the cast of American Rock Stars on Peacock.

What is American Rock Stars?

American Rock Stars is a brand new docu-series to Peacock which follows an Olympic USA curling team as they embark on the 2022 Olympics.

Team Shuster won gold at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and were dubbed the “underdogs“.

Now, Scott Boggins directs and Nick Offerman narrates the series as they aim to prove that they’re not just a one-hit wonder.

Peacock: Meet the American Rock Stars cast

The American Rock Stars cast is made up of the Olympic Men’s Curling team – Team Shuster.

The team is made up of five men – John Shuster, Christopher Plys, Matt Hamilton, John Landsteiner and Colin Hufman.

Follow the curling team on Instagram, where they have over 3.2k followers, here. They’re also on Twitter @TeamShuster with around 22k followres.

Are the Team Shuster Olympians on Instagram?

Yes! All of the men in Team Shuster can be found on Instagram.

Team Shuster’s captain, John Shuster, has over 4.8k followers @shoostie. He writes that he’s a “5x Olympian, father, husband, Public Speaker, entrepreneur” in his bio.

Christopher Plys is on IG @chrisplys with over 3.8k followers. He writes that he’s “Minnesotan” and is a “lover of the outdoors“.

Matt Hamilton has 19.4k followers at the time of writing and can be found on IG @hamscurl.

Follow John Landsteiner @landsteinerjohn and Colin Hufman @colinhufman.

