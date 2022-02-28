AGT Extreme’s 2022 judging panel includes a stunt man and a WWE star













Get ready to see the acts that are too big to be performed in a regular theatre. It’s America’s Got Talent but bigger and better – America’s Got Talent Extreme kicks off on Monday, February 21st at 8 pm ET.

Over four weeks, the most extreme acts from all over the world compete to win $500,000 and to be crowned the very first America’s Got Talent Extreme winner. Firebreathing, motorcycles flying through the air, trapeze acts, explosions and synchronised swimmers are all featured in the show’s sneak peek. Terry Crews is hosting the competition, so, let’s find out more about the people who are judging the show in 2022.

Meet 2022 America’s Got Talent Extreme judge Nikki Bella

Anyone who is a WWE fan will recognise America’s Got Talent Extreme judge Nikki Bella.

Nikki Bella is 38 years old and was born in 1983 in San Diego, California and raised in Arizona.

Nikki’s real name is Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace. She and her twin sister, Brie Bella, are a wrestling duo called The Bella Twins.

She previously had a relationship with John Cena but is now married to and has a child with Dancing With The Stars’ Artem Chigvintsev.

Nikki can be found on Instagram @thenikkibella with over 10M followers.

Who is AGT Extreme judge Travis Pastrana?

Also on the America’s Got Talent Extreme judging panel is Travis Pastrana.

Travis is the same age as his co-star, Nikki Bella, at 38 years old and was born in Annapolis, Maryland.

If there’s anyone cut out to be a judge on AGT Extreme, it’s Travis, as he’s a stunt performer and a motorsports competitor.

He’s been married to professional skateboarder Lyn-Z Adams Hawkins since 2011 and together they have two children. Follow Travis on Instagram @travispastrana where he has 4.2m followers.

Simon Cowell is also on the panel

One judge on the AGT Extreme panel that really doesn’t need an introduction is talent show extraordinaire Simon Cowell.

Simon’s been a talent show judge for decades, he’s appeared on Pop Idol, The X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent and more. He’s 62 years old and runs entertainment company Syco.

He’s been married to Lauren Silverman since 2013 and the two have a son together named Eric.

Find Simon on Instagram @simoncowell where he has 1.m followers.

