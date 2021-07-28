America’s Got Talent: When will Season 16 Episode 9 air after hiatus?











Americas Got Talent really is giving viewers everything they could want and more in 2021. From beatboxing and playing the recorder simultaneously to contortionists fitting themselves into unimaginably small boxes, the auditions really brought the entertainment!

Created in part by media mogul Simon Cowell, Americas Got Talent first launched in 2006. Now, 15 years later, the show’s still going and is onto its 16th season! Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell make up the 2021 judging panel and Terry Crews is the show’s host.

Screenshot: Medhat Mamdouh Beatboxes While Playing The Recorder – America’s Got Talent 2021

Americas Got Talent 2021 start date

Americas Got Talent season 16 launched on June 1st, 2021.

The auditions phase of the series lasted eight episodes and came to an end on July 20th, 2021.

Rialcris, Dylan Zangwill, Medhat Mamdouh, Bini the Bunny and many more acts graced the AGT stage in 2021 and impressed the judges.

Golden Buzzer recipients in the 2021 competition include acts Northwell Health Nurse Choir, Nightbirde, World Tae Kwan Do, Jimmie Herrod, Léa Kyle and Victory Brinker.

Americas Got Talent season 16 episode 9

For anyone wondering when Americas Got Talent season 16 episode 9 is going to air, it’s unfortunately not on at its usual time of 8 pm ET on Tuesday, July 27th.

Following the final auditions episode, which was eighth in the series, the show is set to return on August 10th, 2021 at 8 pm ET.

The NBC show usually takes a hiatus between the end of the auditions rounds and the start of the live shows. The season 16 live shows will be airing from Hollywood.

AGT Live shows: Can you still get tickets?

For anyone wanting to get first-hand experience of the America’s Got Talent competition, there will be tickets released soon to join the live audience as per On Camera Audiences.

There is currently an option to ‘submit details’ for tickets.

Dates currently showing on the website On Camera Audiences range from August 10th (which is live show number one) until September 1st, 2021.

Masks are required to be worn by all audience members and proof of vaccination and ID would also need to be provided by attendees.

That's a wrap on the auditions! See you in 3 weeks LIVE from Hollywood. I wanna hear who YOU want to see at the #AGT live shows! Let me know in the comments! pic.twitter.com/lgp9NVk4YB — terry crews (@terrycrews) July 21, 2021

