What happened to John Walsh? Where is America's Most Wanted host in 2021?











America’s Most Wanted has returned for a new series in March but why did presenter John Walsh leave the Fox programme? Where is he now in 2021?

John Walsh has been the familiar host of the Fox show America’s Most Wanted which aims to bring criminals to justice.

The programme has been revived with new presenter, Emmy-winning journalist Elizabeth Vargas, and the first episode aired on Monday, March 15th, 2021.

But what happened to John Walsh? Why didn’t he return to the programme?

Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis

Who is John Walsh?

John Walsh, 75, is a television personality and creator of America’s Most Wanted.

The presenter has been vocal about anti-crime activism after his son, Adam John Walsh, was abducted and murdered in 1981. In 2008, serial killer Ottis Toole was named as Adam’s murderer.

After his son’s death, Walsh continued his work as a crime fighter and child advocate. He is also the co-founder of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Walsh hosted the investigative documentary series, The Hunt with John Walsh, which premiered on CNN in 2014.

The presenter is married to wife Reve. After Adam’s death, they had three more children, Meghan, Callahan and Hayden.

Why did John Walsh leave America’s Most Wanted?

Walsh hasn’t given details on why he didn’t return to host America’s Most Wanted.

In the last few years, he has been busy filming other projects so it could be that it’s just a timing issue and Walsh hasn’t had the time to fit the revival in his schedule.

But according to a Deadline report, the presenter’s appearance hasn’t been completely ruled out on the Fox programme.

“Capturing dangerous fugitives, bringing justice to victims and finding missing children is my lifetime’s work,” Walsh said.

“I am so excited to hear America’s Most Wanted is coming back and I support its return. God bless.”

Calling #TeamInPursuit! Sign-up now for #IDCON: DEAD OF WINTER to spend the evening with @CallahanWalsh and @john_walsh from the comfort of your own couch! https://t.co/R9b73KRJMw pic.twitter.com/ZRLbwTGJtF — Investigation Discovery (@DiscoveryID) February 20, 2021

Where is John Walsh now?

Walsh hosted the Investigative Discovery series In Pursuit with John Walsh with his son Callahan Walsh. The programme, which followed up after the end of CNN’s The Hunt with John Walsh, premiered in 2019 and aired until April 1st, 2020.

A third season is yet to be confirmed by the network.

You can follow Walsh on Twitter where he regularly shares what he gets up to in regards to professional commitments.

