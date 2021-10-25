Exploring Alaskan Bush People star Ami Brown's net worth











Alaskan Bush People is a Discovery Channel series that is focused around the Brown family who live their lives in, you guessed it, the Alaskan bush! Ami Brown has raised her seven children in the wilderness alongside her late husband.

Matriarch of the Brown family, Ami, is now leading the family alone following the death of her husband, Billy, in 2021. So, let’s take a look at her net worth and what the family might earn from the show.

Get to know Ami Brown

Ami Brown is the mother of the family featured on Alaskan Bush People. She was born in Texas on August 28th, 1963 making her 58 years old in 2021.

During an episode of Alaskan Bush People, Ami revealed that she left home at the age of 17 and ran away with Billy Brown, who later became her husband.

Ami and Billy met in Texas and Billy said that when he first met her, he did find it surprising that there was no family interaction on her side. Ami added that her father was an alcoholic and that it tore her family apart.

Ami Brown’s net worth explored

Ami is reportedly worth $500,000 in 2021. As per Distractify, Ami and Billy Brown were worth an estimated $500,000 prior to Billy’s death.

Since Billy’s passing, it is likely that both Ami and her children may have inherited a large amount of their late husband and father’s wealth.

The US Sun reported in 2020 that “each Alaskan Bush People family member pulls in between $40,000 to $60,000 per paycheck“.

Ami battled cancer

In 2017, Ami was diagnosed with lung cancer after suffering from back pain which she thought could’ve been arthritis.

She was diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer and moved, with her family, from rural Alaska to Washington so that she could recieve cancer treatment. She was reportedly in remission in late 2017, however she has to attend hospital appointments every three months following her recovery.

