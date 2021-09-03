Meet Amy and Josh from Married At First Sight on Instagram











Married At First Sight UK launched a brand new series in 2021. The E4 show kicked off on August 30th and sees couples scientifically matched before they meet for the first time at the altar!

Airing at 9 pm from Monday to Thursday, MAFS UK is back serving a shedload of drama this year. Eight couples are ready to make a lifelong commitment. Let’s find out more about Amy and Josh from Married At First Sight.

Who is Amy Christophers?

Married At First Sight’s Amy is a 34-year-old presenter, columnist and online influencer.

Amy has an Instagram following of over 100k and spends the majority of her time working as a sports journalist.

The MAFS star hails from Cornwall, but judging by her Instagram, she’s meeting and greeting people from all over with her day job. Amy has posted photos with Anthony Joshua, Ian Wright, KSI and more.

Follow Amy on Instagram @thatsportsspice.

Viewers may recognise Joshua Christie

Walking down the aisle to marry Amy, who he’d never met before, was 26-year-old Joshua Christie, during MAFS UK episode 4.

Married At First Sight isn’t Josh’s first appearance on TV. Back in 2019, he appeared on E4’s Shipwrecked. Prior to that, he was also a guest on Ibiza Weekender.

Josh has had a career in modelling and has walked down catwalks at London Fashion Week. On Instagram, he writes in his bio that he’s an athlete, a DJ and a company owner.

Follow Joshua on IG, where he has almost 60k followers at the time of writing @joshuachristie_.

Josh and Amy’s wedding explored

Given the concept of Married At First Sight, it makes sense that some of the couples may have their doubts after meeting their other half on their wedding day.

And, judging by Joshua and Amy’s reception in episode 4, Josh was already having doubts soon after he and Amy shared their vows.

While Amy was pretty much ecstatic that Josh’s star sign was Scorpio (because her Venus and her Moon is Scorpio). Josh said: “Amy’s obviously quite a spiritual person. I’m not saying I don’t agree with it, but me, generally speaking, I’m just quite a simple person. In the long run, it might not work.“

