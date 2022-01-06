Get to know Amy Anzel from The Apprentice 2022 on Instagram











The best business brains in Britain have officially entered the boardroom as The Apprentice is back. The hunt is on for Lord Alan Sugar’s newest mentee and there are 16 hopeful contestants competing for top stop in series 19.

Get ready to hear the Amstrad founder shout the words “You’re fired” over and over as series 19 kicks off from January 6th. Amy Anzel is one of the 16 contestants on this year’s show along with Navid, Sophie, Aaron and co. So, let’s get to know Amy from The Apprentice 2022…

Amy Anzel is a 48-year-old businesswoman and a contestant on the 2022 series of The Apprentice.

During the BBC sneak preview of the candidates, Amy revealed that she “never takes no for an answer” and believes that ‘no’ means ‘next opportunity’.

Amy’s clearly a go-getter, she was born in New York but is now based in London and has her own beauty brand.

Amy Anzel’s career explored

Amy Anzel lists herself as the ‘Founder & CEO at Hollywood Browzer Beauty’ on her LinkedIn page. The company specialises in dermaplaning, hair removal, and exfoliation tools.

She’s not only a businesswoman in the beauty sector but Amy’s had a former career as an actress which sparked her idea of launching her beauty product. As written on The Hollywood Browzer Beauty website: “Amy created The Hollywood Browzer to give everyone the opportunity to experience the same pain-free hair removal, eyebrow shaping and glowing skin as the models and celebrities who had Hollywood makeup artists working on them“.

The 48-year-old is also no stranger to being on TV as she’s a presenter on QVC. She also writes on her website that she sang jingles for hundreds of adverts for huge brands such as McDonald’s, Coca-Cola and more.

Get to know Amy on Instagram

With over 2.6k followers, Amy can be found on Instagram @amy_anzel.

She writes in her IG bio that she’s the founder of Hollywood Browzer as well as a presenter for QVC.

Her Instagram page is made up of all kinds of posts including photos of Amy with her friends and family, snaps of her on holiday, pictures of her at networking and business events and some adorable pregnancy photoshoot snaps from 2017.

Amy is also on Twitter with over 3k followers @amyanzel.

