Amy Childs is pretty much reality TV royalty and the Queen of the vajazzle is back on our TV screens in 2020!

Any TOWIE fans will recognise Amy Childs, her old red hair could be spotted a mile off. Now, she’s toned things down a tad as a mum-of-two, sporting a new bronde hair-do.

Amy is one of the lucky celebs taking part in Celebs Go Dating, with any luck she’ll find herself ‘the one’ on the Channel 4 show.

So, has Amy Childs had surgery? How old is the Essex gal?

Amy Childs: Surgery

Former beautician Amy was famed for her fiery red hair back in the TOWIE days, however, she’s now opting for a much more natural look.

Amy appeared on episode 1 of Celebs Go Dating donning hair in a more neutral shade. As well as dropping the red hair, it looks like she’s also relinquished her classic Essex fake tan, too.

Surgery-wise, we can assume that Amy has had lip filler, a boob job and botox, however, there are no reports to suggest she’s had anything more than that.

How old is Amy?

Mum-of-two Amy is 29 years old in 2020. She celebrates her birthday on June 7th making her a Gemini.

She had her first child, Polly, in 2017. Amy’s second child, a son, was born in 2018.

Obviously, things didn’t work out between Amy and the fathers of her children, hence she’s on Celebs Go Dating. She admitted on the show during episode 8 (March 3rd 2020) that she doesn’t think she’s even been in love.

Was Amy addicted to surgery?

Amy Childs has been in the media spotlight since she first appeared on TOWIE in 2010.

Speaking to Closer Magazine in 2016, Amy explained her regrets in having breast augmentation as it stopped her from being able to breastfeed her children. Aged 18, Amy had her boobs increased from an AA-cup to a 30EE. Four years later she also had a breast lift.

Speaking to The Sun in 2019, Amy detailed her breast surgery complications: “My old implants had leaked into my breast tissue and it formed a lump. It was so dangerous, they said that if I’d waited a couple of years I would be in trouble.”

She also added that during her twenties surgery became an addiction:

I did get addicted to lip filler, constant lip filler, literally going to anyone, which is awful to say.

