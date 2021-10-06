Get to know Amber's ex Andrew Glennon from Teen Mom











MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, Teen Mom and Teen Mom OG are all reality TV shows as addictive as each other. The series’ follow different mothers throughout their lives as they deal with being young and raising a family.

One 16 and Pregnant cast member who is still appearing on MTV over 10 years since her first TV appearance is Amber Portwood. So, let’s find out more about Amber in 2021 and who Andrew Glennon is on Teen Mom?

Who is Amber Portwood?

Amber Portwood hails from Anderson, Indiana. She first rose to fame in 2009 on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant.

She’s a mother of two and had her first child, daughter Leah, in 2009, with Gary Shirley. During Leah’s childhood, Amber went to prison and missed out on a lot of years.

Speaking to her mum in 2021, Amber said: “It really hurts that Leah is having a hard time with our relationship… she wants to know why this happened and why that happened.“

Andrew Glennon and Amber Portwood’s relationship

Andrew Glennon and Amber Portwood found out they were pregnant after just three months of dating. Amber said: “Well, I can’t do anything right.” after announcing her pregnancy.

Almost a decade after Amber was a teen mom, she found out she was pregnant with her second child. She had intentions of being a full time mum to baby James who was born in 2018. And, things picked up between Amber and her ex Gary during her relationship with Andrew.

However, things swiftly turned south for Amber and Andrew. Teen Mom episodes saw Amber head to court after she was arrested for domestic violence.

As per The Sun: “Andrew filed for and was granted primary custody of James after Amber was arrested for domestic violence against the cinematographer in July 2019.“

Where is Andrew today?

Today, Andrew and Amber are still in the midst of their custody battle over James.

Amber’s ex can be found on Instagram with 107k followers @andrew.glennon.

He often shares updates to Instagram of his life as well as snaps of James, his mother and the rest of his family.

The father-of-one also uses the platform to promote his latest projects such as a game called “Preggy Brain”. Andrew wrote: “Inspired by the birth of my son James, this game makes for a perfect baby shower gift.

I’m asking you guys to please help us fund the final steps of getting this game out there and enjoyed by many.“

