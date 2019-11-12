Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

After much anticipation, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is officially here in 2019. The star-studded lineup has also been revealed which includes superstars Ian Wright, Caitlyn Jenner and Nadine Coyle.

However, there are some lesser-known famous people going into the Jungle in 2019 including Andrew Maxwell.

During his introductory interview for I’m A Celeb, Andrew said: “I’m Andrew Maxwell, you don’t know me, let’s be honest.” So, who is Andrew Maxwell and what’s going on with his fringe?

Who is Andrew Maxwell?

Andrew Maxwell is a comedian who hails from Dublin, Ireland.

The 2019 campmate has been a stand-up comedian since the mid-1990’s. He was voted Channel 4’s King Of Comedy and today hosts his own weekly late-night comedy gig – Fullmooners. Andrew is also the voice of MTV show Ex On The Beach.

Although he’ll probably do his best to laugh it off, prior to going into the Jungle, Andrew said: “The idea of having creatures entering me is truly terrifying.”

Andrew Maxwell: Fringe

Andrew could be considered as one of the lesser-known celebrities to take part in 2019’s I’m A Celebrity. However, it looks like rather than wanting to get to know Andrew better, fans of the show are more concerned with his hairstyle.

The comedian seems to be sporting a rather sweeping fringe and heavy side parting.

And it seems that Andrew’s hair has been the topic of a few Tweets before. In 2018, one Twitter user wrote: “I’m fascinated by the parting (?) in Andrew Maxwell’s hair in that BBC video.”

Andrew himself also took to Twitter in 2010 to talk about his barnet. He said: “Got my hair cut .. It’s that medeval emo look.”

Does Andrew have children?

Andrew does indeed have children. The 44-year-old got married in 2015.

He and his wife have three children and the Maxwell family lives in Kent.

You can follow Andrew on Twitter and Instagram @andrewismaxwell.

