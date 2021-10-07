Who is Baking Impossible's Andrew Smyth and was he on Bake Off?











Netflix viewers are welcomed into the inventive and delectable realm of Baking Impossible from October 6th, 2021 where the “edible can become incredible“. Hosted by Justin Willman and judged by Andrew Smyth, Joanne Chang and Dr. Hakeem Oluseyi, there’s $100k and the title of ‘Best Bakineers’ up for grabs on Baking Impossible.

Andrew Smyth is the man responsible for creating the term ‘bakineering’. So, let’s find out more about Andrew, from whether he was on The Great British Bake Off to his education, career and much more…

Who is bakineer Andrew?

Andrew Smyth is an aerospace engineer, baker and TV presenter who hails from County Down, Northern Ireland.

He was a straight-A student who attended Cambridge University. And today, Andrew works at works as a performance technologist at Rolls-Royce. According to his LinkedIn profile, he’s been with the company over eight years.

The Baking Impossible producer and judge is now based in Derby, UK.

Was Andrew Smyth on Bake Off?

Yes! Baking Impossible’s Andrew was a finalist on The Great British Bake Off in 2016.

He competed against Jane Beedle and Candice Brown in series 7. Andrew was a runner-up but following his appearance on the show he went on to tour live shows around the UK as per his website.

In 2018, Andrew took part in a Bake Off Christmas Special which saw him re-competed against Jane Beedle, Liam Charles, and Flo Atkins. Jane Beedle was crowned the winner!

Is Andrew on Instagram?

Yes, Andrew can be found on Instagram with 93k followers @cakesmyth.

He’s also on Twitter under the same handle with almost 52k followers.

Andrew regularly takes to the ‘gram to share his baking creations as well as his latest ventures including producing a Netflix show!

Speaking to Monsters and Critics about the show in 2021, Andrew said: “It’s all sorts of engineering things we’ve never seen before, so we’ve got edible boats, we’ve got gingerbread skyscrapers that we’re testing on an earthquake shaking table, we’ve got edible robots, and we’ve even got an edible fashion show, so it’s all sorts of stuff that not only has to look great, but it has to perform some kind of engineering function.“

