Does Anfisa from 90 Day Fiancé have a job and where is she now?











TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé has been a huge hit with viewers since it first launched in 2014. Eight seasons later and 90 Day is still going strong and has more spin-off series than Big Ed’s done mayo hair masks.

Throwing it back a few seasons, Anfisa and Jorge were a very memorable couple on the TLC show but it appears that they’re one of the pairings that didn’t quite work out after finding love from across the world. Let’s take a look at what Anfisa does for work…

Screenshot: Anfisa Gives Paola The Finger & Sparks A Fight! | 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Anfisa 90 Day Fiance job

Meet Anfisa Arkhipchenko

Anfisa Arkhipchenko came from Russia to marry Californian Jorge Nava in 2016 on TLC show 90 Day Fiance.

Anfisa and Jorge met online, she was 20 at the time and Jorge was 27.

Read More: How old is Armando from 90 Day Fiancé The Other Way?

Anfisa’s job explored

Anfisa is a model, social media influence and reality TV star.

She rose to fame in 2016 after appearing on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance in 2016.

Today she has a YouTube channel with almost 500k followers, 815k followers on Instagram and almost 20k followers on Twitter.

Judging by her IG page, she’s a model for Bombshell Sportswear.

90 Day Fiancé | First Look Trailer The Other Way Season 3 BridTV 5684 90 Day Fiancé | First Look Trailer The Other Way Season 3 879538 879538 center 22403

Anfisa from 90 Day Fiancé now

Speaking on her YouTube channel in 2021, Anfisa said: “As you know, Jorge. and I are no longer together.” They split after four years together after being married from 2016 to 2020.

In 2018 Jorge was sent to prison for two years, so he and Anfisa were only together for two years of the marriage.

As per her Instagram account, she’s attending the University of California Irvine and works as a Certified Personal Trainer.

See Also: Who is Brittany from 90 Day Fiance’s ex husband?

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCE: THE SINGLE LIFE ON TLC MONDAYS AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK