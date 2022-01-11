Get to know Darcey Silva’s daughters Aniko and Aspen Bollok on IG











90 Day Fiancé stars Darcey and Stacey Silva are back on TLC with the second instalment of their own spin-off show – Darcey & Stacey – on January 10th, 2022. Following their love, family and business lives, the twins have a lot in store for viewers in season 2.

As well as the twins themselves, there are more cast members on Darcey & Stacey including their partners such as Florian Sukaj and Darcey’s daughters. The girls have seen their mom go through some tough times when it comes to her love life, from Jesse Meester to Tom Brooks, Darcey hasn’t exactly had the best time on 90DF! So, let’s get to know more about her daughters Aniko and Aspen Bollok.

Who is Aspen Bollok?

Aspen Bollok is one of Darcey Silva’s two daughters.

She’s around 16 or 17 years old judging by a 2021 clip from Darcey & Stacey where Darcey gives her girls ‘The Talk’ before they go to a Sweet Sixteen party.

Aspen can be found on Instagram with around 59k followers @aspen.bollok. She has a further 13.4k followers on TikTok, too.

Meet Aniko Bollok

Aniko Bollok is Aspen’s sister. She and Aspen have appeared on 90 Day Fiancé alongside their mom at various points during the show. They can be seen giving their mom advice after her split from Tom Brooks in 2020.

She’s a student at The University of Arizona and is due to graduate in 2026.

Follow Darcey’s daughter on Instagram @aniko.bollok where she has 74.5k followers. Aniko is also on TikTok with 86.2k followers.

Are Aniko and Aspen twins?

No, Aniko and Aspen aren’t twins like Darcey and Stacey, but we can assume that they’re very close in age.

The two lived in Connecticut with Darcey but it appears from her IG that Aniko has now gone to Arizona for university.

Their father, Frank Bollok, looks to live in New York as per his Facebook page.

