Who are the famous narrators of Animal on Netflix?











Netflix is the go-to place for all kinds of interesting docu-series. In 2021, the streaming service is serving its subscribers some interesting nature documentaries including Animal.

Season 1 of Animal is available to watch on Netflix from November 10th. When watching the series, viewers’ ears may prick up as they recognise some of the voices narrating the show, so let’s find out more about who is doing the voiceover on the nature show…

Screenshot: Animal Netflix narrator

Netflix: Meet the Animal narrators

Netflix’s Animal is made up of four episodes – ‘Big Cats’, ‘Dogs’, ‘Marsupials’ and ‘Octopus’ as of November 10th, 2021.

Each of the episodes is narrated by a famous person, who some viewers may instantly recognise.

Episode 1 of the series is narrated by Rashida Jones. Rashida is a 45-year-old American actress who has appeared in TV shows such as Parks and Recreation and The Office and films such as Toy Story 4, I Love You, Man and The Social Network.

Read More: Get to know the Swap Shop cast on Netflix

Meet Your Makers Showdown | Official Trailer | discovery Plus

Who voiced over Episode 2?

Bryan Cranston narrates the second episode of Animals. Episode 2 is all about dogs and Bryan tells viewers all about how their canine companions have come to be.

Bryan Cranston, 65, is best known for playing the role of Walter White in Breaking Bad. He also played Malcolm’s dad, Hal Wilkerson, in Malcolm in the Middle from 2000 to 2006.

Animal isn’t the first time that Bryan has traded up regular acting for voice acting, he’s voiced characters for shows such as Family Guy and Robot Chicken during his career.

Who is the Animal episode 3 narrator?

Animal episode 3, ‘Marsupials’, is fittingly narrated by Rebel Wilson.

Forty-one-year-old Rebel hails from Sydney, Australia and talks viewers through the life of marsupials on the Netflix show.

Rebel is best known for acting in films such as Pitch Perfect, Bridesmaids and Isn’t It Romantic.

Her acting career kicked off in 2003 and today she’s an award-winning actress with over 10m Instagram followers.

Animals: Episode 4 narrator

The fourth episode of Animals is narrated by actor Pedro Pascal.

He’s shining a light on a creature that lives in the dark depths of the ocean – the Octopus. Pedro begins the episode by revealing that octopus is “…the closest we have to extraterrestrials on planet earth“.

Pedro Pascal is a 46-year-old Chilean-American actor who many will recognise for his roles including Agent Peña in Narcos, The Mandalorian in The Mandalorian, Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones, Dave York in The Equalizer 2 and more.

See Also: Ex TLC star Jacob Roloff’s net worth explored

WATCH ANIMAL ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK