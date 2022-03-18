Netflix's Animal S2 narrators include Gollum, Hellboy and OITNB actors













Following a different species each episode, Netflix’s Animal series first premiered in November 2021 and now season 2 of the show has dropped on the streaming service. Made up of eight episodes, Animal takes a look at some of the world’s most awe-inspiring creatures, from lions to kangaroos and wild dogs.

As well as featuring a different animal each episode, the Animal Netflix series is voiced over by eight different celebrities. The narrators voice over the series as viewers get to explore some of the greatest wilderness’ on planet Earth. So, let’s find out more about who the Animal season 2 narrators are…

Netflix: Who is the Animal episode 5 narrator?

Andy Serkis is an actor who may not need an introduction. He’s the narrator of Animal episode 5 which is all about apes.

The actor is best known for appearing in huge blockbuster hits including Planet Of The Apes, Lord Of The Rings, The Hobbit, A Christmas Carol and more.

Andy Serkis hails from England and was born in 1964. He’s married to actress Lorraine Ashbourne and can be found on Instagram @andyserkis with 294K followers. The actor is also on Twitter under the same handle with a further 269K followers.

NO WAY: Sarma ‘in mourning’ over Pure Food and Wine but Netflix star still has a dog

Animal narrators: Anthony Mackie

Narrating Animal‘s sixth episode is another super famous actor, Anthony Mackie.

Anthony has starred in films such as Captain America, The Hurt Locker, The Adjustment Bureau, Ant Man, The Woman in the Window and many more.

His acting career first started out in 2002 and over the past two decades, Anthony has built up a combined Instagram and Twitter following of 4.5M.

Anthony narrates the Birds of Prey Animals episode.

David Harbour narrates Animal episode 7

David Harbour is an American actor who hails from New York. He was born in 1975 and kicked off his acting career in 1999.

His acting career started out on Broadway but nowadays, David is likely best known for appearing in hugely successful Netflix series Stranger Things and movies such as Hellboy, Black Widow, Suicide Squad, Quantum of Solace and Revolutionary Road.

In 2022, he’s the voice behind Animal episode 7 which is all about bears.

David has been married to British singer Lily Allen since 2020. Follow the actor on Instagram where he has 6.1M followers @dkharbour.

Netflix: Get to know Animal narrator Uzo Aduba

Orange Is the New Black actress Uzo Aduba narrates the final episode of Netflix’s Animal.

Uzo Aduba narrates the eighth episode, Dolphins, which takes a look at the lives of the air-breathing mammals whose ancestors used to live on dry land.

Uzo Aduba is an award-winning actress who may be best known for playing the role of Suzanne ‘Crazy Eyes’ Warren in Orange Is the New Black from 2013 to 2019.

She’s 41 years old and hails from Boston, Massachusetts. Uzo is married to Robert Sweeting and the pair tied the knot in 2020.

Follow the actress on Instagram where she has 2.2M followers @uzoaduba.

OMG: Get to know Is It Cake? host Mikey Day, he’s BFFs with Pete Davidson

WATCH ANIMAL SEASON 2 ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK