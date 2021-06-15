7 Little Johnstons: Anna's net worth explored - jewellery business and salary of TLC star











7 Little Johnstons has been airing since 2013. Season 9 of the TLC show kicked off on May 25th 2021. Trent and Amber Johnston are little people and the couple and their five children are the focus of the show.

Twenty-one-year-old Anna Johnston has been starring in the show since 2017. During season 9, it looks as though Anna is wanting to move out of the family home. However, it’s safe to say that the family dynamics on the show aren’t always the best. Her parents aren’t keen on the idea of her moving, mainly when it comes to whether she can fully support herself financially.

Anna Johnston net worth (YouTube)

Does Anna Johnston have a job?

Anna Johnston does have a regular job working at a daycare centre, but she also runs her own business, too.

She’s also a student at North Georgia Technical College in Clarkesville, Georgia.

The subject of Anna not being in full time work was raised during season 9 as the 21-year-old was grilled by her parents about whether she could afford to move out with a friend.

Read More: Is Anna from 7 Little Johnstons still in college?

Anna’s online shop

Although Anna’s not technically in full-time work, she’s running herself a business and has done so since 2019.

Sniper Elite VR – New Gameplay Trailer | PS VR

She has an Etsy shop called Fizz4Passion which stocks bracelets and chains.

The jewellery creator looks to often receive five-star reviews for her products and shares a link to her shop on her Instagram page @anna.mariej.

TLC: What is Anna Johnston’s net worth?

Anna has appeared on 7 Little Johnstons for the past five years.

The Famous Data estimates Anna’s net worth at $2m. However, this number changes from source to source. Idol Celebs estimates her net worth anywhere between $1.5m and $5.5m.

Anna has appeared in over 40 episodes of the TLC show. Although the family hasn’t stated the exact amount they earn for the reality TV show, MD Daily Record writes that the family members may earn somewhere between $2,500 and $4,000 per episode.

If Anna was to earn $2,500 per episode, she would have earned over $100,000 since she first appeared on the show.

MD Daily Record also writes: “Their combined net worth is estimated to be at $3 million as of 2021“, therefore Anna’s net worth alone is likely to be more in the region of $1m in 2021.

TLC: Where do the 7 Little Johnstons live? How tall are they?

WATCH 7 LITTLE JOHNSTONS ON TLC EVERY TUESDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK