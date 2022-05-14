Anna Shay transforms for Bling Empire season 2, see her before and after













Bling Empire is back for a second season in 2022 and Kim Lee, Cherie Chan, Jaime Xie, Kevin Kreider and co are all living their best luxury lives in LA. From renting out the whole of Rodeo Drive to popping to Paris Fashion Week like it’s a trip to Primark, the Bling Empire cast members don’t do things by halves.

When it comes to the net worths of the Bling Empire cast, Anna Shay is topping the list. She has a reported net worth of $600M as per Pop Buzz – that’s double that of richest Real Housewife Kathy Hilton. Anna is buying new houses in season 2, dismissing drama and posing for the cover of V Magazine.

Bling Empire | Season 2 Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 9795 Bling Empire | Season 2 Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/3Dhu8QqreKs/hqdefault.jpg 1005402 1005402 center 22403

Who is Anna Shay?

Bling Empire season 1 kicked off in 2021 with cast members including Christine Chui, Kane Lim, Kim Lee, Anna Shay and many more.

Anna is pretty much the Queen Bee of Bling Empire and Tatler called her the “real heiress of Beverly Hills” in 2022.

She joined the Netflix show at 60 years old and accumulated her wealth through her parents. Marie Claire reports: “The heiress’ parents are Edward Shay and Ai-San Shay, who accumulated their wealth in the arms and defence technology trade through the company Edward founded, Pacific Architects and Engineers, in 1955.“

OMG: Leah Qin spills the tea on Bling Empire, let slip about Jessey Lee’s ex

Bling Empire. (L to R) Anna Shay, Christine Chiu in episode 201 of Bling Empire. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

Anna had a different look in season 1

Finding reality TV fame at 60 years old isn’t something that everyone does, but nor is sitting on a fortune of $600M, so it’s safe to say that Anna Shay is in a league of her own.

Throwing it back to 2021 when season 1 dropped on Netflix, Anna had a different look. She sported long blonde hair and was no stranger to a photoshoot.

Judging by Annas’ Instagram page, where she has 334K followers, she has changed her hair colour from brunette to blonde and back again many times.

Anna Shay in episode 7 “Kevin and Kane Take Charleston” of Bling Empire: Season 1. c. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Netflix

Anna sports new red tresses in Bling Empire season 2

Bling Empire fans have been taking to Twitter in 2022 sharing their love for Anna Shay and her down to earth, “classy” ways.

Anna’s unbothered attitude has remained the same across both seasons of Bling Empire but she has switched up her hair for the 2022 season.

The 61-year-old dons a new red hairdo and she did a shout out to her hairdresser on Instagram sporting her new hair colour in 2021. Anna wrote: “The hairdresser of all hairdressers … the best! Thank you Sergey.“

Anna also shares throwback photos on her Instagram page of herself in her younger years with her son.

NO WAY: Kim Lee embarks on finding love again after ex Keith Ape on Bling Empire

WATCH BLING EMPIRE ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK