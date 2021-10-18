Inside Food Network star Anne Burrell's wedding to Stuart Claxton











Anne Burrell is someone who says that she’s found her true passion in life in cooking as per her website bio. And, by the looks of things, she’s also bagged herself the man of her dreams in 2021, too.

The Food Network star is recognised for her incredible cooking skills as well as her trademark bright blonde hair. So, let’s find out more about the much-loved Anne. Here’s a look at Anne Burrell’s wedding as well as who her husband is!

Who is Anne Burrell?

Anne Burrell is an American chef and connoisseur of all things foodie.

She’s 52 years old and was born in Cazenovia, New York. Not only has Anne got the experience to prove what a chef she is, but she also studied at the Culinary Institute of America.

She also studied at the Italian Culinary Institute for Foreigners and went on to work in restaurants in Italy. Anne worked in various restaurants during the course of her career before opening her own, too.

Anne Burrell’s wedding explored

Opting for an Autumnal event over a Spring or Summer wedding, Anne Burrell became Anne Claxton on Saturday, October 16th, 2021.

Anne and Stuart got engaged back in April 2020 and now, they’re officially a married couple.

They got married in Anne’s hometown of Cazenovia, New York and she pulled out all the stops for the big day including a horse and carriage and a Carolina Herrera wedding gown.

Who is Anne’s husband?

Described by Anne as her “Prince Charming“, her husband is Stuart Claxton.

Stuart is 50 years old and works in ad sales marketing at Univision as per People.

As reported by People, Anne and Stuart met on the dating app Bumble in 2018. Stuart’s best man for the big day was his son from a previous relationship, 16-year-old Javier.

Follow Stuart on Instagram where he has almost 5k followers @stuartclaxton. Anne is also on IG @chefanneburrell with almost 600k followers.

