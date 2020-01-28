Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Bradley Walsh has been The Chase presenter since 2009. And 11 years later the host is still serving some serious comedy value on the ITV show.

The Chase is a daytime TV show which has tonnes of viewers on the edge of their sofa come five o’clock.

Members of the public go head to head with some of the brightest brains in Britain. Mark Labbett, Shaun Wallace, Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan and Anne Hegerty have their brains put to the test on the show.

Anne has been appearing on the show for around ten years. In the past, she’s also appeared on Mastermind, The Chase Australia and Britain’s Brightest Family.

So, what is Anne Hegerty’s singing like? Why did she break out in song?

Anne Hegerty singing on The Chase

Anne is a regular Chaser on the ITV show. And one question, in particular, got her going.

The question read: “The words: “A talent to amuse” are written on which man’s memorial at Westminster Abbey?”

The answer being ‘Noel Coward’, Anne said: “He wrote a song called ‘If love were all’.”

She then broke into song, showing off another of her many talents!

Bradley remarked: “Wow, what a lovely voice you have, Anne. Who knew?”

The Chase: Frances AKA “Su-Bo” didn’t win but has the full support of Twitter!

What did viewers make of Anne’s voice?

Anne already has a huge fan base. She’s a top Chaser and her stint on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! certainly made the nation love her even more.

During a January 2020 episode of The Chase (28th), Anne revealed her singing voice and viewers loved it.

Many took to Twitter with one saying: “Aww Anne Hegerty has got a beautiful singing voice.”

Another said: “Anne sings like an angel and has banter, who knew?”

